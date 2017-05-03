8th annual drag show cancelled

Clubs / Cougar Pride / Events / Events
Posted by Megan Peaker
on May 3, 2017 at 9:00 am
For the past eight years, Cougar Pride Club’s annual drag show has been a part of Washington State University Vancouver’s event schedule. However this year, the event was canceled due to contract and planning difficulties, according to event planners.
The drag show is regularly one of the campus’s signature events. It serves as the club’s major spring celebration, with the Monster Ball highlighting Cougar Pride Club’s fall events. Drag is a performing art where performers dress in elaborate costumes of the opposite gender and either sing or lip-sync to music. Some performers dance as well.
Club organizers said they were faced with scheduling difficulties. They also said that they were unable to secure a contract for lighting and stage equipment. Rather than presenting a lackluster show, Cougar Pride Club decided to cancel the event.
Jared Harding, vice president of the club said, “Our contract request form for our lighting and staging fell through.” Contract request paperwork is due at the OSI front desk at least five weeks before the associated event. Harding remained hopeful however, and said, “We just have to be prepared next year.” The club plans to host the event next year. They said they hope to make sure it happens through earlier planning and better advertising. Organizers say this has been a challenging learning experience for club members. Club advisor Nolan Yaws-Gonzalez said “The group will move forward with an earlier, more aggressive timeline.”
