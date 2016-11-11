A veteran shares his thoughts on service and Veterans Day

Thomas Dill is a WSU Vancouver student and veteran. He is a retired U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant, and served 23 years, 3 months and 1 day. Dill grew up in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho and joined the Air Force in 1990 after graduating high school. In the service, Dill was an evaluator flight engineer aboard E-3 AWACS early warning aircraft.

Dill served in Desert Storm, Operation Provide Comfort, NATO Stabilization and Implementation Force in Sarajevo, Operation Northern Watch, Operation Southern Watch, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Iraqi Freedom, as well as many other lesser-known operations.

The Student Veteran’s Committee at WSU Pullman invited Dill to give a speech to commemorate Veterans Day in 2015. Dill’s speech is published below in commemoration of all American veterans, both past, and present.

Today is Veteran’s Day. It’s a day to honor our veterans, to acknowledge their sacrifices, and honor their commitment to the United States. Not many know the history of Veterans Day, and I want to share that history with you.

President Woodrow Wilson declared Veterans Day in November, 1919. It was initially called Armistice Day in reference to the Armistice of Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., 1917 that effectively ended World War I. President Wilson commemorated the proclamation with these words:

“To us in America, the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations….”

Armistice Day was a way to commemorate an entire generation lost to “The Great War,” or “The War to End all Wars.” It was to be a day of parades and public meetings of our veterans, a day to pause and reflect upon their sacrifices and a victory hard won. After World War II, the idea of Armistice Day was expanded to include all veterans, not just the veterans of World War I.

On October 8th, 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the “Veterans Day Proclamation” that expanded on Armistice Day and changed the name to Veterans Day. This proclamation also created the Office of Veterans Affairs and appointed the chairman of the VA, which became a cabinet level position within the presidency. President Eisenhower had this to say about his Proclamation:

“In order to insure proper and widespread observance of this anniversary, all veterans, all veterans’ organizations, and the entire citizenry will wish to join hands in the common purpose…”

Today I will share with you what I think it means to be a veteran. For the longest time, I remember seeing my grandfather a couple times a year dress up in a vest with a bunch of medals and a funny hat that said “World War II” on it. I would ask him about it, and he would tell me it’s a special hat for his club, and then he would go out and come back way, way later absolutely smashed. My Grandmother never approved, but she never told him to stop either. It took me a long time to figure out that he was putting on the uniform of the American Legion, heading out to the local post, and swapping war stories. He would never talk about his days in the Army to me, as I was only ten years old. My grandfather passed away soon after, and I never got to speak to him about his experiences in World War II.

My father served two tours in Vietnam and never talked about his experiences. What little I do know came from my mother, and none of it was good. He never told anyone about his time in the service except my mother. When I told them I had enlisted in the Air Force in 1990, my mother was a bit sad, and my father was a bit weary, but prideful. Both of my parents didn’t live long enough to see me retire, but I knew how proud of me they were. I know my father was happy that I had not seen the horrors of war the way he had, and before he passed away in 2005, we talked about his time in the Army. It amazed me at the time that we shared so much in common in our military service.

The way I viewed veterans changed over my years in the military. Way back when I first enlisted, I thought all veterans were like my grandfather. They would wear funny hats and all their medals and get drunk. Or they were like my father, never telling anyone they had been in the service or what they did. Now, after 23 years of service, countless deployments, and numerous combat missions, I understand. I don’t have an explanation, and I can’t explain why, but I do understand.

While I was stationed in Germany, I took a hop from Ramstein Air Base back to the U.S. On board the C-17 were six flagged draped coffins. It was about a seven-hour flight to Dover Air Force Base, and I sat next to those coffins, and pondered my life, war, and what it meant to serve in the military. These men had made the ultimate sacrifice, and it was then that I realized what it meant to be a veteran.

There is a saying that goes “A veteran is someone who, at one point in their life wrote a blank check made payable to ‘The United States of America,’ for an amount up to and including their life.”

This is a true statement. Early in my career, it never seemed like much, because I didn’t have much to give. As my career progressed, what I had to give became greater and greater and I found that being in the service placed a huge toll on my life. I bore the weight proudly, but it was a heavy weight towards the end of my career. I had lost too many friends, seen my own squadron commander die in the B-52 crash at Fairchild. I watched as divorce ripped a family apart, and watched as friends’ careers ended in the bottom of a bottle. For some, the weight was too much, and they left the service. Everyone has a limit, and they had reached their own, but that doesn’t make them less of a veteran in my eyes.

A veteran is someone that gave up their life to a cause they believed in. In my mind, there was no greater cause than to serve my country under the Stars and Stripes. There were good days, and bad days, but in the end, I hope I served my country honorably, and faithfully. And really, faith is the cornerstone of a veteran’s belief. It’s that unshakeable faith in our cause and each other that allowed us to get the mission done. Now, for us, that mission is over and a new one begins.

Sometimes, it’s hard being a veteran. We all saw things, did things that will haunt us for the rest of our lives. Some bear the physical scars, while others have mental scars. We all need a little help sometimes, and sometimes, all it takes is a small thank you for your service or sharing a beer with someone. Other times, we need more help. And it’s hard to relate to others that have never been there, or done that to understand. I encourage all veterans that need help to please, reach out. Talk to someone! There are resources and people dedicated to helping us out. Please, please use them. You are not alone!

All veterans share a common bond of military service. Though each branch is distinct, we all have stories of basic training and that drill sergeant, we all have stories of our first base, that first deployment, that first combat experience. We all remember coming in on a weekend in our dress uniform to stand before an angry officer – or was that just me? We remember that time we got a medal pinned to our chest. Or that old, grizzled NCO with the coffee cup in one hand and his finger pointing at your chest. Or that time that you did something great, and someone noticed and said “Good job.” These are the lasting memories we will carry with ourselves for the rest of our lives. These are the people we will be friends with forever.

Here at WSU, I have been amazed to hear the stories of my fellow vets. Life at a Marine fire base, life during an Army Combat Deployment, shipboard life in the Navy. It’s been fascinating to me. We all shared common thoughts, ideas, hopes, and dreams. And we all served our country. I have no doubt now that anywhere I go, if there is a veteran there, I will have a friend.

It is now more important than ever to honor our veterans and the sacrifices they have made. We have been at war since 1991, and now another generation of soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines are coming home. We owe it to them to talk to them, to understand what they have been through, and get them any help they need. We need to tell them what they did was worth it, and we are grateful for what they did.

For me, to be a veteran means I have shared these common experiences with fellow vets. We may have served in different places, different branches, but we all shared the same things. And it was our dedication to this great country that bound us together in service to it.

Thank you, and may God bless our veterans and America!