A Week of Remembrance for Those Who Gave All

The Washington State University Vancouver Quad was lined with American flags last week. This tribute was set up by the Veteran’s Club in remembrance of Veterans Day, but more importantly in remembrance of the sacrifice of the many that gave their life in protection of the American republic. Accompanying the flags, the Veteran’s Club also held several exhibitions meant to draw attention toward military causes.

In the library foyer there were 22 pairs of service boots adorning the wall. David Daly is a senior majoring in human resources, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps for 10 years. “The boots represent the 22 veterans a day that are taking their own life. The current numbers state that it’s down to 20, due to intervention and help … the veterans of my generation have since been relieved by today’s veterans, who carry out the duty of protecting those who rise and sleep under the blanket of freedom that veterans provide,” said Daly. It was not hard to miss those boots, but the significance may get overlooked in the bustle of everyday life.

Silver bins around campus were in place to collect items for care packages for active duty military members. Some articles that were gathered included magazines, books, batteries and headphones. Personal items such as baby wipes, tissues, toothbrushes and even socks are all simple gifts that can help soldiers wherever they may be. Items collected will be sent over the holidays in an effort to show gratitude and appreciation to the troops, especially when service members cannot be with their families.

Inside of the library there was a display case designated for WSU Vancouver veterans. The display contained photos of student veterans from their active duty days, along with the different military patches some veterans have worn. A map accompanied the display, with pins denoting locations at which WSU Vancouver veterans have been deployed or stationed. The display helped put a face to students who have served and now sit in university classes among the WSU Vancouver community.

Scott Thompson, veteran corps navigator for WSU Vancouver, played a significant role in setting up the events and displays. Thompson served in the U.S. Navy and obtained the rank of Petty Officer third class. During his time of service he was an aviation electronic service technician and worked on H-60B helicopters, which are equivalent to the Black Hawk helicopters used by the Army. He also helped to found the new Veteran’s Club.

“Understand that we are normal people, we went through some pretty individualized experiences that maybe a lot of people can’t relate to, but more or less, that all of us are here trying to move forward with our education and with our futures,” said Thompson. Thompson said that bringing this understanding to the wider community was a primary goal of the Veteran’s Club.

No matter where you walk throughout the campus there will surely be a student that volunteered their body and life in service of our nation. Veterans Day is a gesture of gratitude for those that sacrificed it all so that we may preserve our freedom. Always remember to thank a vet.