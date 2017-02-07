Annual Mount Bachelor ski and snowboard trip offers mountainous fun

Eighty-two students looked forward to a mountain and a fresh blanket of powder. This January, VanCougs went out to the slopes to shred some gnar on Bend’s infamous Mount Bachelor. Geared up and ready to go, they departed campus an hour later than expected on Friday, Jan. 27 and returned Sunday with a plethora of stories to tell.

The Mount Bachelor ski and snowboarding trip is an annual trip sponsored by Washington State University Vancouver’s Recreation Program. It is a time where beginners can take lessons from recreation staff, students and faculty can mingle at a Student Activities Board social in downtown Bend, or for some people, it is a time to fall off of a ski lift in front of dozens of onlookers.

The first day of the trip was packed mostly with non-stop travel to Bend. The next morning came early and with anticipation, like that of a child on Christmas, except with college students and snow. After a breakfast buffet fit for a king, the first shuttle left for the mountain full of Cougs squirming in their seats ready to hit some powder. After a half an hour drive, the mountain came into view and the once suppressed squeals of excitement were unleashed.

Various shuttles left throughout the afternoon, catering to different times students wanted to head to the mountain. Individuals who stayed on the slopes the entire time clocked in an impressive seven hours skiing or snowboarding. That night a social took place with food carts, contests and a raffle for coveted SAB beanies. The social was a time where students and faculty connected and bonded outside of a school setting. It served as a place where students could make new friends with individuals they might not interact with on a daily basis.

Once the social was complete, everyone returned back to their rooms to get ready to repeat the cycle for the next and last day of the trip, before returning to Vancouver with a mountain of memories.

To find out more about the Recreation Program’s trips and activities for the semester, visit their page on CougSync or check out their services in person at the recreation annex.