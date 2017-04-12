Art meets the digital age in student publication

Big things are happening at Salmon Creek Journal. The upcoming release of Washington State University Vancouver’s student led art and literary journal will feature the largest journal yet published, showing off the artistic and literary talents of WSU Vancouver students, staff, faculty and alumni.

This year will be the first time Salmon Creek Journal has produced both a digital and print version of the journal. The staff of Salmon Creek Journal will hold a launch party to celebrate the journal’s release on Friday, April 14. Students, faculty and the community are welcome to attend the event. The event will feature guest speakers, crafting opportunities and pizza for all to enjoy.

“SCJ received an eclectic variety of artistic submissions this year,” said Amanda Flynn, editor-in-chief of the Salmon Creek Journal.

Tyler Hickey, the journal’s prose editor, chose this year’s theme. The journal staff is excited to reveal the theme at the 2017 edition’s launch. The Salmon Creek Journal decided on the theme after discussing digital diversity and the way technology has changed people’s way of interacting with, viewing and creating art.

“[Although] these ways are changing, ultimately what this means is teachers and artists are given new theories and systems in which they can both teach and model,” Flynn said. “And along with those new challenges come along new visions in which both the artist and the creator can recreate their artistic representations to speak to a new and changing world.”

The launch party will be held April 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Firstenburg Student Commons. For more information visit https://events.vancouver.wsu.edu/salmon-creek-journal-launch-party.

Keep an eye out for the opening of submissions for next year’s journal or visit the Salmon Creek Journal website for more information.