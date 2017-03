**** I'm available at Retails Thrift Store****

Meet the magical Hagrid! This gentleman came to us as a stray, and is now looking for his forever home with you! Hagrid is a sweet guy, but he takes a little while to warm up to you. He's not a fan of being held, so he'll need to go to home with no kiddos under the age of 6, and he'll need to meet any kids he'll be living with. He would also like to be slowly introduced to his new environment. He loves chin scratches and is a pretty mellow guy who's all heart. He would benefit from a dental cleaning in the future. If Hagrid sounds like a good fit for your family, please stop by and chat with an Adoption Counselor today!