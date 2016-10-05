Bone-chilling bowling

Bowling Night returns tomorrow from 9:30 p.m. to midnight at Allen’s Crosley Lanes in Vancouver. With the Halloween season upon us, the zombies vs. vampires theme is sure to rock the grave, along with the evening’s on-going raffle. The Student Activities Board (SAB) is hosting this event and invites everyone to come, with the allowance of one guest per student.

Be sure to keep your CougarCard on hand upon arrival in order to check in. As well as free bowling, there will also be a small food area to take a break and snack, a billiards room for the variety-loving types, and bowling pins being sold for $1 to keep as memento of the night. Join the SAB team for a night of free fun!

SAB hosts a bowling night on the first Thursday of every month with a different theme each time.