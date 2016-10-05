Events / News

Bone-chilling bowling

Posted by on October 5, 2016 at 9:00 am

Bowling Night returns tomorrow from 9:30 p.m. to midnight at Allen’s Crosley Lanes in Vancouver. With the Halloween season upon us, the zombies vs. vampires theme is sure to rock the grave, along with the evening’s on-going raffle. The Student Activities Board (SAB) is hosting this event and invites everyone to come, with the allowance of one guest per student.

Be sure to keep your CougarCard on hand upon arrival in order to check in. As well as free bowling, there will also be a small food area to take a break and snack, a billiards room for the variety-loving types, and bowling pins being sold for $1 to keep as memento of the night. Join the SAB team for a night of free fun!

SAB hosts a bowling night on the first Thursday of every month with a different theme each time.

Print Friendly
Author: Savanna Ford is a reporter for the VanCougar. Savanna is a senior majoring in psychology, and she is the Community Service Events Coordinator on the Student Activities Board. Her favorite color is brown, though she is unsure of why. She is a Gryffindor and on Team Mystic.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*