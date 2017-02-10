Career and Internship Fair tips

Tuesday through Thursday, Washington State University Vancouver will host the annual Career and Internship Fair. The fair is an opportunity for students and alumni to network, interact and make meaningful connections with over 60 employers who are looking to recruit for part-time or full-time jobs, internship opportunities and volunteer positions with their organization. Each day is organized around a central theme. The first day welcomes general business employers, the second S.T.E.M.-related employers and the final day nonprofit, public service and government employers. Last week the Making the Most of the Career Fair workshops provided some helpful tips to assist prospective employees land a new career.

The two workshops emphasized preparation before going to the fair. Updating one’s resume before the event is crucial, since resumes are sometimes used as a token of exchange. If employers have a professional resume to take back to their organization, that may lead to a follow-up interview.

Attendees should select a professional outfit to wear. It is highly unlikely potential employers will get a good first impression if one shows up to the event in a hoodie and sweatpants. It is imperative to prioritize employers that people may see a future with, and to develop an understanding of the organization’s mission by researching their company. Attendees should come prepared to ask questions of all the recruiters. Craft an “elevator speech,” or a brief introduction of yourself and your goals. These quick personal commercials lay a solid foundation to potential ongoing professional relationships.

Further, attendees should keep in mind that although each day of the career fair has a specific field of employers, participants should not feel limited to meeting exclusively with employers that are directly related to their field of study.

“Need to warm-up? Start with an employer who isn’t at the top of your list,” said Nolan Yaws-Gonzalez, lead career counselor of Student Affairs and Enrollment at Washington State University Vancouver. By getting jitters and butterflies out of the way early, participants will be more likely to facilitate a strong connection with prioritized employers later.

During the fair, students and alumni should focus on making confident connections. By leaving backpacks by the door or in another secure location, attendees will not fumble around in search of important documents or ruin a good handshake. After polite introductions, ask the relevant career-related questions prepared beforehand.

Do not be afraid to take notes during the discussion or to collect business cards. What is important is that attendees remain poised under pressure. From the perspective of the employer, those who stand out often appear confident and professional, making eye contact and having a firm handshake while dressing neatly. Quality connections are more valuable than quick connections, according to organizers of the workshops.

After the fair, focus should be centralized on following up with not only recruiters, but taking stock of one’s personal experience as well. For example, organizers of the career fair workshops said to keep your word. If you said you would send anything to employers, do so. A good time frame for following up with employers is between 24-48 hours after the event, and no later than a week at the most. This buffer will promote a good image of yourself and will not make you look desperate for a job.

According to speakers at the workshops, if you missed an opportunity to interact with an employer of interest, reach out to them and do not forget to attach your resume. Apply online for positions that you are truly interested in. For those important connections you cultivated, send a thank-you note by email or letter which thanks them for their time, restates your interest and qualifications and that lets them know you look forward to speaking with them further. Otherwise, if you already applied, contact the employer and let them know your application is submitted.

There are many things to seek to avoid throughout the job search process. For example, presenters at the information workshop advised against asking personal questions or raising sensitive topics when meeting with recruiters. Occupying too much of the employer’s time may inadvertently harm one’s chances of being recruited with that organization.

Do not ask the employer what their company does, as it shows a lack of research and interest for their company. Participants are expected to be aware of the work that companies do. Often recruiter desks will have resources like flyers or websites available that advertise their work. Avoid using cell phones since they can cause a distraction and make sure that yours is silenced.

Students and alumni should also utilize the resources provided by on-campus services. Inquiries or questions regarding the event can be directed to Career Services, located within the Student Resource Center in the lower level of the Student Services Center building (VSSC). Here you can get assistance with resume and cover letter writing, practice interviewing, learn about additional employment opportunities and get support during your exploration and search. There are many advisors and counselors, who encourage students to drop in or schedule an appointment. Career Services can be reached by phone at 360-546-9155 or by email at van.career@wsu.edu.

More information about the upcoming Career and Internships Fair can be found on Cougsync, or at https://events.vancouver.wsu.edu/career-and-internship-fair.