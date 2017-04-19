Club seeks to raise awareness of the benefits of plant-based diets

The Plant Based People club wants to grow interest in the benefits of plant-based diets among Washington State University Vancouver students. The club is currently looking for new members interested in helping students become informed on where their food comes from and the impact of creating those products for their consumption. Their goal is to expand students’ perceptions of what food is and show them that being vegan can be simple.

“Our inspiration for the club was our desire to connect people on campus who are interested in learning about the benefits of a plant-based diet,” said Katherine Kofoed, founder of Plant Based People.

Earlier in the semester the club held its first event, a screening of the documentary “Forks Over Knives” that discussed research into the effects of animal products on human health. This film has become a resource to learn about numerous health benefits of a plant-based, vegan diet.

“Many people are turned off by the word ‘vegan,’ but we emphasize that our club is open and very welcoming to anyone interested in learning about the benefits of eating a plant-based, vegan diet…no matter what your current diet is,” Kofoed said. “Everyone is welcome to attend our meetings and events, and we don’t judge or criticize anyone for how they eat.”

The club’s next event is a one night only screening of a documentary from the award-winning filmmakers of “Cowspiracy.” The film “What the Health” will be shown at Kiggins Theatre in downtown Vancouver on April 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The movie will be followed by a Q&A with a panel of health and advocacy experts. The film aims to expose the alleged collusion and corruption in government and big business that costs people trillions of healthcare dollars.

The Plant Based People club will also be volunteering at the local animal sanctuary Out To Pasture Farm Sanctuary next month, and next fall they hope to host guest speakers amongst other informative events.

Plant Based People welcomes everyone to learn about health, wellness, the effect of dietary choices on the environment, the ethics of nonviolence and kindness to all creatures.

The club meets every other Monday at 2:10 p.m. but the location varies based on room availability. Check for updates on CougSync and their Facebook page Plant Based People at WSU Vancouver.