This handsome fellow is Big Mac and he's looking for his forever home. Big Mac came to us as a stray and our staff and volunteers haven't got to know his unique personality. We do know that he would prefer a more quiet environment with children over the age of 10. Big Mac would also prefer a more slow introduction to other kitties in the house hold. Big Mac would like to meet any children with whom he may be living. Do you think Big Mac would be a good fit for your home? Adopt Big Mac today!!