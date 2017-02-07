Donation program assists incarcerated women

The WORTH undergarment drive has been a part of Washington State University Vancouver for two years. It began when former Student Development Club president Allegra Koupal began volunteering for the WORTH program.

The WORTH program seeks to provide support and assistance to inmates in the Clark County Corrections Center and the Clark County Work Center. WORTH has partnered with the Office of Student Involvement and the Human Development Club to host a bra, underwear and sock drive for incarcerated women. The drive is taking place on campus until Friday, Feb. 10, and donation boxes are situated in FSC, VLIB, VUB and VDEN.

OSI is asking for new bras, underwear and socks of all sizes to go to the Second Step Housing’s WORTH program, which assists incarcerated women at the Clark County Corrections Center and Clark County Work Center prepare for re-entry into society through donations and volunteers.

These ordinary objects have the ability to boost self-esteem and provide women with the confidence they need to succeed after incarceration.

Stevi Warner, the programming intern at OSI, is heading the WORTH fundraiser this year. “Providing basic clothing needs to incarcerated people allow them to begin their journey of transformation,” said Warner. “Individuals who are sentenced up to a year in jail are not guaranteed basic clothing needs like underwear and socks.”

The WORTH program accepts volunteers who can provide positive, judgement free support to incarcerated people. Volunteers will spend their time teaching new skills, informing participants of community resources, and lending encouragement in helping them achieve their goals.

Community members wishing to volunteer or wondering what donations are currently needed may email info@secondstephousing.org. To learn more about Second Step Housing and the WORTH program visit http://www.secondstephousing.org.