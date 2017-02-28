Engineering capstone project takes flight in international competition

Every year seniors at Washington State University Vancouver embark on their senior capstone projects. While projects vary across different majors, the School of Engineering and Computer Science provides students with a hands-on approach. One engineering team has taken on the task of building a small aircraft and plans to compete against other teams from across the United States.

WSU Vancouver’s team consists of four mechanical engineers. Nicholas Rains, Christian Compton, Artyom Klochkov and Nicholas Saunders collectively call themselves the WAZZU SkyCougs.

The SkyCougs were tasked with the design and fabrication of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that meets standards set forth by the Society of Automotive Engineers.

The core measurement of performance of a model vehicle, say organizers, is the payload’s ratio of loaded weight to empty weight. Other aspects of scoring include the aircraft’s ability to successfully complete multiple flights, package size and assembly time.

“The team decided early on that innovation in the design is more important than winning,” Rains said.

With innovation in mind, they chose to build the plane primarily out of carbon fiber, which is a very light yet strong material, allowing the aircraft to better withstand harsh weather conditions. While innovative, carbon fiber is not a traditional material such as balsa wood, and tends to involve a steep learning curve. Protech Composites in Vancouver was able to sponsor and provide the material, allowing the team to focus on design rather than finding funding.

The design analysis review process consisted of three stages: a preliminary design, an advanced analysis and a prototype design.

Preliminary designs included rough sketches and concepts that had been generated through the research of previous competitions, videos of flights and textbooks. Each of these designs were then rated with criteria ranked on innovation, competition, safety, reliability, aesthetics, durability, maintenance and cost.

The designs with the highest rating then moved onto the advanced design phase where they were generated in 3D on a computer using SolidWorks and further fine-tuned.

The design of the aircraft itself included heavy calculations and analysis in which assumptions reflected the most difficult flight conditions. This analysis allowed the team to choose the overall size, the airfoil shape, the wingspan, the motor, the propeller, the tail, the boom and importantly, the fuselage, which acts as the backbone of the aircraft.

The team has built and tested several prototypes. Testing was very limited however due to the inclement weather over winter break during which the entire air strip was snowed in.

The Clark County Radio Control Society offered their support in testing by flying and controlling the plane by remote control. The team quickly learned after a few crashes that it is better to have experienced pilots at the helm, leaving the engineers to work on the design. The SAE also provides pilots on hand at the competition so that “the team can focus on engineering and let the pros fly the plane,” Rains said.

The team has continued to reevaluate their final design through calculations, the gathering of empirical data and hours of testing at WSU Vancouver’s wind tunnel. Part of this extensive process involved testing a variety of motor and propeller combinations to find the best package.

The team has turned in their report and is currently working on the construction of the final plane. They continue to prepare the presentation for the competition and testing the motor, props, batteries and the airframe as a whole to ensure their readiness.

Further recent testing of the aircraft has yielded positive results, and the team looks forward to the upcoming competition. The WAZZU SkyCougs will compete March 10 through March 12 in Fort Worth, Texas. Look for updates on the journey of the WAZZU SkyCougs and their UAV in a future issue of The VanCougar.