Enjoy udder bliss with free ice cream

To celebrate National Ice Cream Day as well as the first day of autumn, on Thursday the Student Activities Board (SAB) will be hosting an ice cream social. The social will have free ice cream for students from Ice Cream Renaissance, and will give students a chance to relax and mingle.

In order to get ice cream at the event students must have their Cougar Cards with them. The social will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the patio of the Firstenburg Student Commons. For more information visit the ice cream social event page on SAB’s Facebook or CougSync pages.