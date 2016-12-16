Esther Short Park tree lighting illuminates beginning of holidays

A sprinkle of rain throughout the day with a dark, gray, cloudy sky could not deter the crowd of merrymakers anxious for the holidays. Once again, the Vancouver community gathered on Nov. 25 to celebrate the long-standing tradition of lighting a Christmas tree at Esther Short Park. The event drew a massive crowd that brought out folks big and small to see Santa Claus illuminate the tree with glistening color.

Like true Pacific Northwesterners, a little bit of rain did not keep the multitude from enjoying the occasion. As the night progressed, a larger gathering amassed to witness the event. Underneath a tent a chorale started to sing, which added to the cheerful ambiance.

The bell tower at Esther Short was in the spirit as well, as it played the tunes of traditional songs played over and over again this time of year. Meanwhile, teenaged elves handed out miniature candy canes to the children. On one side of the plaza there was a light-up wand vendor where children and children-at-heart could purchase a bright souvenir. Since the daylight had already receded there were plenty of insulated cups in hand to keep the chill at bay.

Around 6 p.m. the emcee thanked the volunteers and sponsors for their hard work to put on this fantastic celebration. Then, the gentleman handed the microphone to Mayor Tim Leavitt to acknowledge his gratitude for the sponsors of the occasion. After thanking those involved in putting on the show, Mayor Leavitt inspired the crowd to yell, “We love Vancouver!”

Santa arrived in a light-trimmed locomotive on rubber wheels, along with Mrs. Claus. They proceeded to the tent where they were to flip the switch and give light to the tree. Time came to light the tree and in a regressive countdown, Santa Claus was primed to hit the switch awaiting the signal. With everyone staring in wonder at the tree the massive crowd gasped in awe when the lights finally came on.

The illuminated tree appeared to be as tall as the park’s bell tower, which according to the city of Vancouver website measures 69 feet. Thousands upon thousands of multi-colored bulbs adorned the tree in a bright glow compounded by the dark night. Families gathered to take pictures of their loved ones in front of the giant wrapped in Christmas lights.

Despite the wet atmosphere, community members of all kinds shared in the annual event that marks the beginning of this season.