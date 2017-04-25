Event fees impact student led activities

Earlier this year, clubs and organizations learned that they would be charged fees for setting up campus events. This change led to confusion and concern among event planners and clubs.

“It would be nice to send out an official statement,” said Jasmine Rucker, president of Black People United, in reference to the university’s events office.

According to Lynn Valenter, vice chancellor for finance and operations at Washington State University Vancouver, the primary reason for introducing event space fees this semester was “trying to find a structure that would encourage and reward self-efficiency.” She said the purpose was to encourage the use of a class setup without additional labor.

Valenter said that events on campus were growing significantly and so an “increasing amount of custodial resources were required to support the events.” She said the department did not have enough resources to maintain the desired standard for events.

Individuals seeking to organize an event are asked to fill out an event space request form that can be found on the WSU Vancouver website, along with a detailed event price guide. Event organizers can choose from several packages that have a fixed priced. No charges will be applied if the event uses equipment already existing in the space and the furniture is returned to its original layout. Valenter noted that her department “worked hard to develop a reservation that was at no cost,” however, this reservation still has to be within scheduled hours. Packages that require labor and a more extensive use of equipment are charged a fixed fee.

Charges will also apply to any additional equipment not outlined in the package itself. For example, additional chairs can be requested for $1 per chair. The use of an extra table or a garbage can is priced at $5.

Rucker said she would prefer to see broader packages that would give organizers more flexibility instead of making “petty” charges for every additional individual piece of equipment.

Jose Scott is the president of the Pre-Law Society. Recently the society held a mock trial and according to Scott, the club received an unexpected labor charge it did not have the funds to cover. “We had to set up the room ourselves,” he said, “and we needed that time.”

Both Rucker and Stefani Mammenga, president of the Cougar Pride Club, said that the implementation of fees added an extra step to the process. In order to cover the cost of event fees, students and clubs have been requesting additional funds from the ASWSUV senate.

As stated on the WSU Vancouver website, recognized student organizations can request funds from the ASWSUV senate allocation pool. The senate allocation pool is in turn supplied by the Services and Activities fees taken from student tuition.

ASWSUV Senator Tawny Maruhn said the fees “make sense” as they encourage individuals to “use campus resources a little more wisely.” Maruhn pointed out that even though it is not necessarily the responsibility of the facilities operations department, in the past its staff spent a considerable amount of time setting up for events. She said individuals wishing to host an event now have to be more creative and intentional in order to either make events more economically feasible or to avoid the fees altogether.

However, Maruhn said the structure of the fees is “a little unrefined” and observed that some of the requests for event funding have doubled due to event space fees that took effect in January. She said the fees are coming at the cost of the events themselves. Organizers often avoid using the Firstenburg Student Commons since the space “is just very expensive these days,” she said.

According to Maruhn, the senate was not able to fund a request from the Cougar Pride Club due to a lack of funds. She said the event was eventually canceled. Maruhn also said that the fees affected the senate as they “limited our options and available funds to solve student issues on campus.”

“Right now the senate allocation pool is completely gone,” said Maruhn, “it has all been used up.” The senate budget was increased by $15,000 for next year and Maruhn said the event space fees have largely impacted the increase.

For more information on the event pricing, visit https://admin.vancouver.wsu.edu/sites/admin.vancouver.wsu.edu/files/event-price-guide.pdf. The event request form is available at https://admin.vancouver.wsu.edu/events-office/event-space-request-form.