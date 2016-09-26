FAFSA and WASFA applications opening on Oct. 1

Beginning this year the FAFSA and WASFA applications will be opening on Oct. 1, three months earlier than they have opened in the past. This change will allow students to use their 2015 tax information instead of waiting for their 2016 taxes to go through before finalizing the forms.

The official deadline to file your FAFSA or WASFA for all WSU students enrolled for any amount of credits on Sept. 3 is Nov. 30. Students enrolled at WSU after Sept. 3 must file their FAFSA or WASFA by Jan. 31.

Opening the application so much earlier means some students no longer have to rush to get their applications done before the deadline closes.

The new opening dates also help new students who are planning to attend WSU Vancouver next year, because it now lines up better with the admissions applications, which become available in September.

For more information about the new FAFSA and WASFA applications opening, contact the financial aid department at van.finaid@wsu.edu or 360-546-9559. The FAFSA applications can be found at fafsa.ed.gov, and the WASFA applications are at readysetgrad.org/wasfa