Firstenburg Student Commons is place of relaxation, recreation and leadership

Students who have not visited Firstenburg Student Commons at WSU Vancouver are missing out on a casual place to hangout with friends, eat lunch and play games. But there is even more to FSC than that.

“The Firstenburg Student Commons is the central hub of student life,” said Daniel Nguyen, ASWSUV president and a senior majoring in biology and psychology.

Most students gather here to relax, eat, play and study in the large open space at the south end of the building. Large, flat-screen televisions mounted on the walls display programs of students’ choosing. To check out a television remote, students drop by the OSI front desk and show their student identification card.

Students in the mood for ping-pong or a game of pool find the FSC is ready for fun with two tables for ping-pong and a full-size pool table. The pool room, accessible through the double doors in the red wall, features couches, chairs and another flat screen TV. Gaming consoles and controllers are available at the OSI front desk — again, student ID is required. A variety of board games are tucked into a cabinet in the pool room.

The Commons Café is open from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday – Thursday on days classes are in session. The menu offers breakfast, lunch and snack foods including coffee and sweet rolls in the morning, pizza, hot and cold sandwiches, bagels, fruit, yogurt, soup and other items.

At the north end of Firstenburg Student Commons is the Office of Student Involvement, an organization that encourages student activity, leadership and student awareness. This busy space buzzes with the activities of student-oriented and student-operated organizations such as ASWSUV, Student Ambassadors and Student Diversity. The leaders and members of registered student organizations filter through here as well.

Michelle McIlvoy, student involvement manager, is assisted by OSI Program Manager Teresa Picchioni, OSI Marketing Intern Lia Thompson, a senior majoring in digital technology and culture, and OSI Student Intern Monica Santos-Pinnacho, a senior majoring in business marketing with minors in political science, Spanish, and Latin American culture studies and professional sales.

“OSI is a place for leadership, mentorship and diversity. It is a place for students to take full advantage of their student life,” Thompson said.

OSI student interns help to plan and promote leadership and diversity events throughout the year. Students looking to promote an event can stop by OSI to reserve A-frame signs or arrange exposure on the electronic reader boards around campus. Either option can be reserved for up to two weeks through the OSI front desk.

Thompson loads the electronic reader board and points students to CougSync for dimensions and guidelines.

The offices for ASWSUV’s executive team, executive staff and senators are located within OSI. These student leaders invite other students to stop by any time to discuss concerns and ideas. Student ambassadors also have a spot in OSI.

“Student ambassadors lead orientations, give tours to prospective students and families, help with events on campus, and promote the university and higher education to the community,” said Alex Nevue, student ambassador and sophomore majoring in biology.

“We’re totally open,” Nevue said, “we actually don’t really even have a door. We just have a desk and we hang out at a table, but we’re more than happy to have people come up and ask us questions, and say ‘hi’. We’re willing to help out with anything.”

Student Diversity is also found within OSI. Assistant Director for Student Diversity, Bola Majekobaje, has an office here. She is assisted by the diversity student intern and students who participate as peer mentors for first-year students.

“Student Diversity supports minorities and diversity. They [sponsor] many activities on campus for students, such as the Diversity Film Festival and guest speakers,” Thompson said.

Students who are tired of carting their things all over campus may want to rent one of the lockers that are available in FSC for a refundable deposit of $20.

A conference room, equipped with white board, and teleconference capability may be reserved for the use of student groups through the OSI front desk.

The campus Recreation Office is also housed within Firstenburg Commons and is part of OSI. Managed by Recreation Coordinator Anthony Deringer, the Rec Office has its own entrance on the north side of the building. The Rec Office is the place to rent recreational equipment such as snowboards, bikes, basketballs, camping gear and more.

The Firstenburg Student Commons provides recreation, relaxation and leadership activities. It is home to many student organizations that offer something unique for WSU Vancouver.

Who says students can’t work and play at the same time?