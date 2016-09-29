Free e-books may help reduce financial struggles

Washington State University students may see a significant drop in the cost of course materials due to the university’s efforts to make Open Educational Resources (OER) more accessible.

“The most recent set of initiatives were driven by the students,” said Michael Caulfield, the director of blended and networked learning at WSU Vancouver. The students asked WSU Provost and Executive Vice President Dan Bernardo to address the rising cost of textbooks and access codes

.

According to Caulfield, Pullman students enrolled in the Physics 101/102 sequence are already saving an aggregate of $108,000 a year just by switching to an open source textbook published by Open Stax. The number of Pullman students enrolled in Physics 101 means that cost savings break down to approximately $300 in savings per student enrolled in the class.

Open Stax is a non-profit based at Rice University, which is sponsored by philanthropic foundations such as the Gates and Hewlett foundations. The goal of the program is to make education more accessible to students by providing them with free textbooks and learning technology.

Open Stax offers institutions and individuals the options of viewing a book online, downloading a digital version, or ordering a print copy. PDF and online versions of the books are free, while print copies are provided at a low cost. A new Open Stax College Physics book is listed at $43.65 in the Bookie. A number of Open Stax books can also be purchased from iBooks at minimal cost and include interactive content such as chapter reviews and quizzes.

Another benefit of using OER textbooks, according to Caulfield, is that students that use them tend to do do better in the course because they have the textbook on day one.

Caulfield describes Open Stax textbooks as a great resource for introductory courses as they are “very focused on taking existing open resources and bringing them to a level of polish and review.” According to openstax.org, the textbooks are peer reviewed by educators and the organization also accepts suggestions for revisions via an error report that can be filled out online.

Caulfield made it clear that introductory courses are not the only focus of the university. The grants that sponsor OER are directed to where they can make the most impact, such as courses with the largest enrollment across the nation. As first and second year courses get solid resources, the grants will then move on to more advanced courses.

“There is no edict to force anybody to change their textbook,” Caulfield said. “We are trying to identify faculty that are open to low-cost materials and help support them in that effort.” In addition to an Open Stax textbook, instructors also receive access to supplemental resources such as Power Point slides and test materials.

Sections that use open textbooks tend to fill up faster, so Caulfield and his team are now working on a way to help students identify classes that use open textbooks when they register.

BCcampus and Lumen Learning are also among the open course developers partnering with WSU. In the spring the university will begin paying faculty to evaluate open books. The goal is to provide instructors with a review of the strengths and weaknesses of these textbooks so that they can decide whether OER are a good fit for their course.

For more information, contact Michael Caulfield at michael.caulfield@wsu.edu