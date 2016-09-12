“FYI, VanCougs” keeps students up to date

Washington State University Vancouver recently launched a weekly newsletter to ensure current students receive campus and academic updates and deadlines in a simple, timely fashion. The newsletter, FYI, VanCougs, will be distributed every Monday, except on holiday weeks, to student email accounts.

FYI, VanCougs, was created in response to student requests for more on-demand information. A list of academic dates, deadlines, and events are already planned to be included for the year. However, students are encouraged to send their upcoming events to newsletter committee member Michelle McIlvoy by Thursdays before noon so they can be featured in the newsletter.

The newsletter committee formed due to requests made through the Student Success Council looking for a way to cut down the number of emails students receive. By consolidating information in one source, it is hoped that deadlines, such as to when to drop a class or file FAFSA, are not lost in a student email inbox.

“Students are hungry for information and WSU Vancouver staff members were looking for the best way to give it to them,” said Brenda Alling, director of marketing and communications at WSU Vancouver.

In addition to updates, the newsletter will spotlight success stories from current students in order to inspire others to achieve their highest potential at WSU Vancouver. While most events are posted on flyers throughout campus, the committee believes delivery of on-campus event information straight to student emails will increase student involvement in groups.

The newsletter also provides a way for visually impaired students to access technology that assists in delivering campus news to them. Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs June Canty stated the main goal for the committee is to make sure “everyone realizes they belong” at WSU Vancouver.

According to Canty, research shows “the more involved you are on campus, the higher your success rate.” Raising student success for the campus is another goal of the FYI, VanCougs committee.

Students should receive the FYI, VanCougs every Monday in their WSU student email accounts. To submit an event for the newsletter, email it to news@wsu.edu