Get advised, enjoy free Freshii

October 4, 2016

As advising sessions for spring semester approach, ASWSUV’s Director of Student Enrichment Inna VanMatre is putting together the Advising Open House in the Firstenburg Student Commons from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow. This event is open for students to have a chance to speak directly with the advisors on campus about the advising process and any suggestions they may have to improve the advising process.

Each semester students meet with their advisors prior to enrolling in classes to ensure that they are on the right path toward graduation. Advisors offer a helping hand when students need to determine what classes they need to take to satisfy graduation requirements. They can also offer resources to keep track of student progress during the school year and check back on it through My WSU.

In many ways, this is an opportunity for students to share their experiences with the advising staff and provide feedback on what they would like to see in future appointments. It is also a way for students to ask any questions regarding the advising process and clear up anything that may be unclear about setting up an appointment to meet with your advisor.

“Attending the advising event will increase your knowledge about advising and answer any questions that you may have. It is a two-way communication process where great things can be accomplished,” said VanMatre.

There will be free food provided by Freshii along with an opportunity for students to win a $50 Bookie gift card when they fill out a survey at the event.

To schedule an appointment with your advisor, visit ssccampus.wsu.edu. If you have any trouble scheduling your appointment, you can reach advising at (360) 546-9620 or van.CASAdvising@wsu.edu.

