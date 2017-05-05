Girls Who Game brings tabletop event to campus

Gaming fans had the opportunity to connect with students who shared their passion at Girls Who Game’s second annual Tabletop Game Day. On Apr. 21, the club hosted the tabletop event for the 40 participants who attended to play and forget the stress of impending finals. They also collected food for the Cougar Food Pantry.

Tabletop gaming has roots dating back to the 18th century, starting with checkers and chess. Girls Who Game aimed to keep the spirit alive with their event. Tabletop games include board games, card games, and dice games. Some games are fast paced with rapid-fire moves. Others are slow paced strategy games that take time to build characters and move sets. There are plenty of choices in between on such a spectrum.

Girls Who Game aims to illustrate the fact that girls are also gamers, but organizers said that men, women, and everyone anywhere else on the gender spectrum can join. Girls Who Game wanted to create a welcoming and inclusive environment at the event.

The four-hour event ended with a raffle giving away games as prizes. ASWSUV funded the event and KOUG Radio provided music. The next event Girls Who Game will be presenting will be their second annual mini-con in the fall semester.

At the end of the event, attendee Mike Wardle said that “A lot of first time players [attended the event] and that made the event a lot of fun.” Overall, Girls Who Game found the event to be a success and hope to make the event bigger and better next year.

To keep up to date on Girls Who Game and future events visit their page on CougSync or Facebook.