Grab your dice and prepare to game

Clubs / Events / Events / Gaming / Girls Who Game
Posted by Megan Peaker
on April 5, 2017 at 9:00 am
Girls Who Game will celebrate their first anniversary as a club this April. All work without play is cured with their second annual tabletop gaming day on Friday, April 21. Stop by the Firstenburg Student Commons for free food and free games from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Students can also bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Cougar Food Pantry.
Campus life can become stressful, especially with finals quickly approaching. Having fun is a way to practice self-care, and the table top games are a way to have fun. Kate Palermini, president of Girls Who Game, says the club’s focus this year is to “focus on inclusivity and make sure everyone has a say.” As part of their focus on inclusivity, Girls Who Game welcomes everyone to join the event and the club.
There will be door prizes for checking in, a plethora of tabletop games to enjoy with free food and drinks for participants. The event is a campus only event, however, in the interest of building community, people are free to bring their children.
Photo courtesy of Girls Who Game
Photo courtesy of Girls Who Game
Megan Peaker is a reporter at the VanCougar. She’s a senior majoring in English, and is involved with the Cougar Pride Club. Her favorite color is blue, and her favorite food is macaroni and cheese. Her favorite movie is the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, and her favorite author is Yoshiki Nakamura. The book that has most impacted Megan’s life is Small Steps: The Year I Got Polio by Peg Kehert. Aside from the Little House series, she has read this book over 100 times. Megan loves this book because it shows the unbreakable nature of the human spirit and how even a kid can be brave in the face of adversity; and it is a true story. Her favorite band is Poison, and her favorite animal is a shapeshifter. The animal that best describes Megan is a rabbit. Her hobbies include video games, reading, writing, dancing and singing; she collects Pokémon merchandise, cool boxes, and owls. If she could travel back in time she would go to the 1870s in America to see the Ingalls family travel westward; Laura Ingalls Wilder is the one person she’d like to have dinner with, because her books are why Megan is such a reader today. Megan doesn’t believe in heroes, but instead, that each individual should have inner strength rather than relying on the perceived strength of others. If she were a superhero, she’d be Workaholic Man and her superpower is doing nothing but work. Dancing always makes her smile and she has a talent for fitting a lot of stuff into a small space. Megan is a Slytherin on Team Mystic.