Grab your dice and prepare to game

Girls Who Game will celebrate their first anniversary as a club this April. All work without play is cured with their second annual tabletop gaming day on Friday, April 21. Stop by the Firstenburg Student Commons for free food and free games from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Students can also bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Cougar Food Pantry.

Campus life can become stressful, especially with finals quickly approaching. Having fun is a way to practice self-care, and the table top games are a way to have fun. Kate Palermini, president of Girls Who Game, says the club’s focus this year is to “focus on inclusivity and make sure everyone has a say.” As part of their focus on inclusivity, Girls Who Game welcomes everyone to join the event and the club.

There will be door prizes for checking in, a plethora of tabletop games to enjoy with free food and drinks for participants. The event is a campus only event, however, in the interest of building community, people are free to bring their children.