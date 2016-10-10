Health Week 2016 is coming

The sixth annual Washington State University Vancouver Health Week will begin Oct. 24 and offers a wealth of resources for students looking to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.

Each day of the week is an opportunity for students to become involved. Health Week will kick off Oct. 24 with the Health Fair, which takes place throughout the day in the Firstenburg Student Commons. Students can browse booths, network with others who can assist them in finding and accessing specific resources and participate in demonstrations.

A sporting event devised of several teams of six to eight people will commence either at FSC or the Sport Court, depending on weather, on Oct. 25. Teams need to preregister on CougSync; participants unable to organize a team can register singly and will be placed on an existing team. The sports are organized at two-hour intervals between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will finish with a game of capture the flag. Staff and faculty are strongly encouraged to form teams with students.

Oct. 26 there will be demonstrations in FSC of fitness classes that are offered through the Fitness Center, including high intensity interval training and yoga.

Oct. 27 may have a campus-wide blood drive through the American Red Cross, though it has not been confirmed yet. Students are strongly encouraged to give blood, since the Red Cross has been dangerously low on blood lately.

For the final event of Health Week, ASWSUV is encouraging all students to attend the Cougar Pride Club’s annual Monster Ball on Oct. 28 night from in FSC. This is a costume ball with a haunted house theme.

Last year’s health week drew in roughly 200 people, according to Sammy Reel, the vice president of ASWSUV, who headed the 2015 event. This year’s head of Health week is ASWSUV External Affairs Chair, Frani Morris. Morris hopes to exceed that number by changing a few events. “My team and I have decided to have all vendors come on one day… to model [it after] the Involvement Fair,” Morris said. Their idea is to create a longer event on one day to generate a higher turnout than the shorter events they have done in the past.

Other changes include “integrat[ing] several clubs on campus” along with various other offices, such as “the Resource Center [and] the Veteran’s Center,” that offer student support, Morris said. “The main goal for this year’s Health Week is to focus on presenting resources that students either don’t know about, or don’t know they have access to,” said Morris.

In addition to the planned events WSU Vancouver will also be involved in an exercise challenge called PAC 12 in which students do independent exercises each day, then log in to www.pac12challenge.org and track their progress. The campus with the most hours logged wins bragging rights over 12 universities across the nation, according to Julia Conrad, the campus recreation coordinator at the Fitness Center. Last year’s winner of the PAC 12 was Stanford University, but Cougars beat out the Ducks and Beavers by a wide margin.

The Fitness Center offers an iPad with login opportunities for students who have their fitness center number. The on-campus Fitness Center is located in the basement of the library building and is free to current students. Participants can also pick up a PAC 12 BINGO card in the Fitness Center to be entered to win WSU Vancouver swag and Bookie gift cards.

In photo: Chancellor Mel Netzhammer getting soaked during the 2014 ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

Photo credit: VanCougar staff

If you attend any of these events and take photos you would like to share, email them to Auz Burger at vancougso@wsu.edu; they might be shared on the VanCougar’s website and social media.