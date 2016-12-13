Healthy amounts of help guide students interested in medicine careers

Pre-Health Week was held throughout the week of Nov. 14 and consisted of several events that informed students about the opportunities available to them to help further their education in the health science career field. From the Washington State University School of Nursing to the University of Washington’s School of Public Health, Pre-Health Week brought visitors to campus to show students opportunities in the health field.

Pre-Health is an area of study students complete before attending or applying to a medical program. WSU Vancouver offers programs that challenge and prepare students for further education. Before entering a health science orientated program, most students major in biology or neuroscience, both of which are offered at WSU Vancouver. As discussed during Pre-Health Week, the programs at WSU Vancouver also highlight the importance of the professional setting of a medical program. They also educate students on attributes that will help them succeed in a healthcare related future.

A representative from the University of Washington’s School of Public Health attended Pre-Health Week. They detailed some of the fundamentals of the school, as well as what it can offer to students. UW’s School of Public Health offers research in public health and associated policies. The school has five main departments in biostatics, environmental and occupational health sciences, epidemiology as well as global health and health services. In addition to the five main departments, UW’s School of Public Health boasts additional interdisciplinary courses within it.

Representatives from WSU Nursing also attended Pre-Health Week and elaborated on the importance of the nursing field, as well as requirements to apply to the WSU nursing program. WSU’s main nursing campus is located in Spokane. WSU Vancouver offers a bachelor of science in nursing that can be obtained after completion of a registered nursing program. Students must complete a series of freshman and sophomore courses before applying to the program.

Pre-Health Week also advertised the new college of medicine offered by WSU. The Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine was recently accredited and provides an expansion in the capabilities of WSU’s medical oriented programs. The college of medicine will begin instruction of its first class of students in the fall of 2017.

For more information in Pre-Health programs, visit an academic advisor or email the academic coordinator for Pre-Health services at van.prehealth@wsu.edu.