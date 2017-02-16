Hinshaw assumes new role in shaping future of involvement on campus

One of the most active and influential administrative offices on campus announced a reshuffling of roles as Nikki Hinshaw recently stepped into the position of assistant director of student involvement.

Michelle McIlvoy, who previously led the Office of Student Involvement, will continue to advise the Student Activities Board as she takes on new responsibilities overseeing student development at Washington State University Vancouver.

Hinshaw was hired from within the office, as she was employed as the student activities advisor prior to this change in staffing. A search for a replacement for Hinshaw’s former position is in the works currently and OSI hopes to find that person during the present semester.

Hinshaw has served OSI since Dec. 2012 in many capacities ranging from administering CougSync and giving lessons on its usage to budget oversight for many of WSU Vancouver’s notable programs.

Before working at WSU Vancouver, Hinshaw worked with several other universities, including Oregon State University and University of the Pacific, maintaining roles similar to what she has held at WSU Vancouver with a rising level of significance. Hinshaw has also been a member of various committees. She recently joined the Chancellor’s Student Achievement Selection Committee.

Hinshaw received her undergraduate education at WSU Pullman, where she graduated with her bachelor’s of liberal arts in sociology. She then went on to tackle her master’s of education in higher education from Arizona State University.

After graduation, Hinshaw applied to become an advisor and leader for students in college, which is what she has been devoted to for the past 15 years, making her way in developing and facilitating workshops and training and evaluating staff meetings.

At a public ceremony in September, Hinshaw received the university’s annual Chancellor’s Award for staff excellence, and more importantly, one of the best parking spots on campus.