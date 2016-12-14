Indoor Soccer League helps students get active

You may have passed signs or flyers that advertised the Indoor Soccer League around campus. Perhaps you have wondered about the activity, as Washington State University Vancouver does not have an official university athletic program.

As a satellite campus, and with the official WSU athletic program located in Pullman, some students might feel that WSU Vancouver presents students with no sports options. However, WSU Vancouver has a wide range of activities for its students to participate in, including the Indoor Soccer League.

Steven Furio, the coordinator for the Indoor Soccer League, sat down with the VanCougar to explain what the league does and how to get involved in the game.

Emily Bratcher (EB): Where does the team meet?

Steven Furio (SF): Teams generally meet at Salmon Creek Indoor Sports Arena before the games.

EB: What other teams do you play against?

SF: We play co-ed teams from the community.

EB: How long are practices?

SF: There are no set practices, but we do hold an open play on Sunday nights from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

EB: Who can join?

SF: Any current WSU Vancouver staff, student or faculty, can sign up to play on the WSU Vancouver teams.

EB: Are there tryouts for the teams?

SF: There are no tryouts, but we do ask what a player’s skill level is to make equally skilled teams.

EB: Is it a co-ed activity?

SF: It is co-ed! We have to keep a male to female ratio.

EB: Tell me about one of your favorite games.

SF: My favorite game was when the WSU Vancouver Grey played the WSU Vancouver Crimson team. It was our two teams against each other. It was a blast to have everyone out in one game.

EB: How has the season been thus far?

SF: Indoor soccer this fall has been great. We have a good turnout and the community of players at Salmon Creek are friendly and supportive to new teams and players, the league itself has been running a long time, we have had WSU Vancouver teams for as long as I have been going to WSU Vancouver.

Open play takes place on Sundays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Salmon Creek Indoor Sports Arena. For more information, visit the CougSync events calendar.