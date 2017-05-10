Letters from the editors: Part 2 of 4

As the school year finally draws to a close, my term as editor-in-chief of the VanCougar also comes to an end. When I began my college studies as a Washington State University Vancouver freshman four years ago, I did not have any idea that I would be a student leader and so heavily involved with the happenings on campus.

I started working for The VanCougar three years ago when my friend Haley Elmer suggested that I apply to be a reporter. Now, I am finishing my time as editor-in-chief and she is ending her time as the paper’s managing editor. How times changed! My time at the newspaper has been an amazing experience, and I am honored and humbled to have been able to serve as editor-in-chief.

One of the best parts of being the editor-in-chief is the connections you make with your team. While it may seem cliché, making a newspaper really does take a strong team effort. I am proud to say that I have worked with an amazing group of people this year. I want to thank the entire staff of The VanCougar for their hard work and efforts to produce a top quality publication. I really do appreciate everything you have done this year, and I know I have not expressed that often enough. So to everyone I have worked with at The VanCougar, thank you.

I also want to give a special thank you to Haley Elmer, Auz Burger and Chuck Mitchell for their hard work and effort they each put into making the paper this year, and for their support throughout the year. I could not have done this job without them, and everyone else as well.

Management of The VanCougar now passes to a new team. Rachel Wilson is succeeding me as editor-in-chief, and Steven Cooper will assume the role of managing editor. I believe The VanCougar is in good hands. To the incoming staff, I encourage you take chances and follow new ideas. Also always remember to be willing to be a servant leader, and put your team’s needs first. Not only have I found it to make your job simpler, I truly believe it is a key part of being a successful leader.

This past year has been an unforgettable experience for me. I am proud of what my team at The VanCougar has accomplished, and will not soon forget the time I spent here. Thank you again to all who made that possible, and finally thank you to you, the students of WSU Vancouver and readers of The VanCougar, for all of your support.

Alex Peru

Editor-in-chief

2016-2017