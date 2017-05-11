Letters from the editors: Part 3 of 4

“Hi, would you like to work for the student-run newspaper?” A question I was asked four years ago during my freshman year of college at the fall involvement fair. I half-heartedly took an application and applied for “fun.” I was a year book editor in high school, so of course I could be an editor for a newspaper, right? Wrong. My interview for an editor was one of those interviews people joke about in the back room after office hours. It was terrible. Luckily, they saw something in me worth keeping. Half way through they said, “we would like you to interview for another role instead.” That day I became the advertising manager for the VanCougar Newspaper and remained in that role for the next three years.

This last year, I had the honor of becoming the managing editor and have loved every single second of it. These roles have been challenging but have grown me in ways I could have never imagined. WSU Vancouver is a beautiful campus with beautiful people. The newspaper has truly helped me become more involved on this campus than I could have ever thought. I have had the wonderful experience of working with and learning from so many incredible people and that is something I will never take for granted. Our newspaper is composed of the most unique, hard-working and special individuals I have come to know. Our staff is more than just a team, they are family. The VanCougar has been a part of my life for the last four years and it is something I will cherish forever.

I want to personally thank my dear friend and colleague, Alex Peru, who has been the best editor-in-chief and friend a person could ask for. Thank you, Raul Moreno, for being an encouraging advisor, never shooting down any “crazy” ideas we had. Lastly, thank you to the entire Student Media Board, Linnea Englund with KOUG Radio, Amanda Flynn with Salmon Creek Journal, Kate Palermini and Zeke Estes as chairs and vice chairs, you all are more than just work colleagues, you are great friends that I feel honored to have worked beside this year.

Haley Elmer

Managing editor

2016-2017