Editorial / Opinion

Letters from the editors: Part 4 of 4

Posted by on May 11, 2017 at 11:00 am

I have been working for The VanCougar for the entire three years I have attended WSU Vancouver. I began as a team editor, and last summer I also took on the role of the web and social media manager, while editing for a team of reporters so large that it would normally have required two team editors. When I started, I did not have much of an interest in journalism. I simply just wanted to edit­—something I remember putting emphasis on during my job interview. I expected to work here only to get myself some editing experience for after graduation. I did not realize when I took this job how much I would love it. Nor did I think that I would love The VanCougar so much that I would end up holding three positions during my senior year.

Graduation is bittersweet for me, because I am leaving behind a job that I love and have been incredibly happy at. I have put a lot of blood, sweat, and tears into this paper over the last three years, and walking away from something I’ve worked so hard at for so long is difficult. In these three years, I have worked with three different editors-in-chief, and I have worked with countless reporters, helping them discover their voice and learn the peculiar (and annoying) nuances of AP style.

This year has been the best of the three I have been at The VanCougar. Our editor-in-chief, Alex Peru, and our managing editor, Haley Elmer, were great to work with, and I think that the three of us were truly a team. They were without a doubt the best management team I have worked with at this paper. We had a great staff this year who were great to work with, the content we had was amazing, and I think we had some great issues this year. We also won awards for the first time in three years, which would not have been possible without the staff we had, both reporters and editors alike.

While I am sad to leave The VanCougar behind, I know it is being left in good hands, and it is time for others to take over my positions. My time at WSU Vancouver will never be thought of without thinking of The VanCougar too, and I know I will always have fond memories of this paper and the wonderful people I have known here.
Auz Burger

Team editor

Web and social media manager

2014-2017

Print Friendly
Author: Auz Burger is the Team Editor and Social Media Manager for the VanCougar. She's a senior majoring in English Literature and minoring in women's studies, history, and communication; she's also getting the professional writing certificate. Her two favorite authors are Charlaine Harris and Gail Carriger, and she cannot choose a favorite book. The book that has had a huge impact on her life is "Alice's Adventure's in Wonderland," and its sequel "Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There;" she collects copies of those books and various film adaptations. Auz still has and treasures the first copy she was ever given, which her grandmother gave her when she was four. If she could meet anyone from history she'd meet Charlotte Bronte or Jane Austen, because they inspired her to write when she was younger. Auz's favorite color is lime green, the same shade as GIR in the TV show Invader Zim; her favorite movie is the Rocky Horror Picture Show. She collects bats, which are one of her two favorite animals, the other being dogs; her two dogs, Gaz and Jarlaxle, always make her laugh. She loves everything about the written word, reading, writing, and editing. Auz is a Ravenclaw on Team Instinct. In her spare time she plays Dungeons & Dragons, video games, or tabletop games.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*