Lights out, no talking, just create

Created in honor of Jessie Dunahoo, the “I Can Create” workshop simulated what it is like to create art as a visually impaired and deaf artist. In a dark room, with no sound, participants of all art skill levels worked away to create pieces inspired by Dunahoo. Afterward, the artists attended a panel discussion to learn more about the project and why it is important.

Bruce Burris, creative employment director of ArtWorks, Jaime Walsh, program coordinator at Oregon Supported Living Program (OSLP) and Kaitlyn Wittig Mengüç, co-founder of Plural led the workshop.

ArtWorks, based in Corvallis, is a collaborative employment innovation project dedicated to helping disabled artists find viable employment by creating professional and social support on an individual basis. This includes building professional skills and helping the artists reach markets to sell their art.

OSLP is an organization in Eugene that supports independent adults with developmental disabilities get the extra help they need to continue living independently. Their most recent project is Walsh’s favorite, the Arts and Culture program.

OSLP’s resources are dedicated to community engagement and employment programs, and the Art and Culture program is no different. However, it is unique in that the program allows anyone in the community to become involved, not just those with disabilities. “The community comes together for art and growth and learning and sharing. That’s beautiful,” Walsh said.

Plural is an international organization dedicated to advancing equity in the arts. They support equity by addressing systematic barriers to create a more equitable field by increasing awareness, deepening knowledge and complicating understanding of what makes an artist an artist.

The “I Can Create” event was brought to Washington State University Vancouver to raise awareness of the limitations of disabled artists. By blocking out light and sound, participants were given a glimpse into the silent world of Dunahoo. Dunahoo is a 90 year old artist from Kentucky. He started his artistic journey designing landscapes which eventually led him to create indoor art.

Dunahoo only had access to materials commonly found in garages, such as plastic bags, left over fabric and other trash. Using these materials, he creates seemingly two dimensional pieces that have three dimensional function.

Participants in the event were given access to the very same materials that Dunahoo uses in his pieces.

Afterwards, the participants were given a chance to show off their pieces and explain themselves as an artist. Many of the artists commented on the various textures they used because of limited sight.

Some commented on the silent language that formed in the room as people needed to communicate, despite the no talking rule. “Be present in the moment,” said Eli Campbell, a participant at the event.

The workshop ended with a comfortable silence and many bright, colorful pieces on display for the world to see. Amanda Flynn, another participant, said “Sometimes we take the little things for granted. I am so happy to be a part of a campus that encourages inclusion, and see how that effectively leads to encouraging the voice of everyone on our campus.”

To learn more about ArtWorks go to artworks.ceiworks.org. To learn more about OSLP, go to http://www.oslp.org. To learn more about Plural, go to http://www.pluralculture.org.