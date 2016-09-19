“More Than Meets the I” art submission deadline approaches

October is Disability Awareness Month, and in honor of the event Salmon Creek Journal is looking for submissions for the “More Than Meets the I” art project. They are accepting submissions until Friday, Sept. 23, and are wanting any sort of creative works of art, including visual art, poetry and songs.

Amanda Flynn, the journal’s editor-in-chief, said that one reason the project is being presented is because “celebrating Disability Awareness month each year emphasizes the importance of an inclusive environment… [it allows students] to feel welcome and freely express themselves… [which is] the impact art has on an individual.”

The submissions that are accepted will be displayed in the Firstenburg Student Commons during the month of October. Submissions will also be considered for publication in the 2016-17 issue of Salmon Creek Journal. “I really hope this event and month altogether uplifts people. It is so important that people don’t feel alone, and know that other people care,” said Flynn.

SCJ is Washington State University Vancouver’s art and literary journal and publishes creative works from students, alumni, faculty and staff each spring. SCJ recently received an award for their 2014-15 edition from Printing Industries of America. The award was part of their Premier Print Awards, and the award was under the best body of work category.

“Art has the capacity to break all borders. Providing every individual with an open forum where they are given unlimited tools to access both their potential, and most importantly, their heart,” Flynn said.

Submissions can be made on SCJs CougSync page, and the form will be open until 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 30; more information on the project can also be found on that page.