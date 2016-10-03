October is Disability Awareness Month, and at Washington State University Vancouver, there will be more than meets the “I.” Students should be on the lookout for the Awareness Campaign Launch happening this week in the campus quad, where they can stop by and learn about disability resources and participate in the Accessibility Challenge. On Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., the film “Fixed: The Science Fiction of Human Enhancement” will show in the Firstenburg Student Commons for viewers to discuss normalcy versus disability and the technologies that guarantee a change in minds and bodies forever.

Throughout the month an art exhibit hosted by the Salmon Creek Journal will run that will feature creative works of any form done by students in honor of this month’s theme.

The “More than Meets the I” Art Project will take place next week in the Student Diversity Center. The annual theme will be revealed there and art supplies will be made available. The “I Can Create” workshop is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 11 and will feature a panel of artists from Artworks who will join in a Collaborative Employment Innovations (CEI) project that creates employment opportunities for artists. Free lunch will be provided.

The faculty workshop, taking place in FSC 104 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, will be hosted by Dana Baker and all faculty are invited to speak in this round table discussion. Topics will include the documentary “Fixed: The Science Fiction of Human Enhancement” and accommodation strategies. Students with disabilities will also be a part of the discussion to share their personal perspectives on the subject. Along with the conversation at the faculty workshop, an Accessibility in the Workplace information session is scheduled for Oct. 14 from 2:10 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Multimedia Classroom Building, room 1. Careers in human resources and tools for constructing an all-inclusive workplace will be discussed in a discussion led by a local employment lawyer.

On Oct. 17, the fitness center is going to have a low-impact fitness class from 5:10 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the group fitness room. This class will have modifications for anyone who needs them. The fitness center also will hold a workshop called Invisible Disability to Ability that will take place on Oct. 19 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Information regarding tips for recognizing mental and emotional health and issues, and proceeding to navigate through them, will be in the group fitness room as well.

The cycling demo out on the quad will give students an opportunity to explore various accommodating exercise equipment and routines with the use of an adaptive bike, trike, wheelchair or hand cycle. The cycling demo is set to be on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and all students are welcome at the event. The Night for Networking on Oct. 26 will be at Oregon Health and Science University from 4:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., where students with disabilities can partake in networking with employers driven by workplace diversity. Transportation will be provided and anyone interested should RSVP as soon as possible to the email sdost@wsu.edu.

Any further questions should be directed to Amanda Shannahan at 360-546-9182, or via email at amanda.shannahan@wsu.edu.

Students who attend any of the events can email photos to Auz Burger at vancougso@wsu.edu and potentially see them on the VanCougar’s webpage and social media, at the end of the month.