Officer Hurt teaches students how to hurt attackers

Eighty-six percent of assault victims get away by fighting back against their attackers. So how does one get away without knowing how to fight? The campus Public Safety department wants to provide students with ways to educate themselves on staying safe. For this reason, Washington State University Vancouver has been offering self-defense seminars for 18 years.

Defense does not start with a fight however. The biggest thing students can do is be proactive by staying aware of their surroundings. WSU Vancouver’s police officer Jeannette Hurt says “keeping your chin up when you walk and looking around rather than [at] your phone are things that can keep you from being a target.”

She encourages students to report any suspicious behavior to Public Safety so that the situation can be under control before it escalates.

Public Safety offers free self-defense seminars once per semester. This semester’s self-defense seminar took place last Tuesday. Attendees included students and family members of students.

The self-defense seminar focused on Budoshin Jujitsu, a form of martial arts that allows one to defend themselves no matter their size, requiring little effort and leading to little injury.

The seminar was led by Sensei Jeff Wynn and Jason Hirata of the Vancouver Institute of Self Defense who possess a fifth degree black belt and instructor certificate in Budoshin Jujitsu, respectively.

Attendees learned things like freeing themselves from an arm/wrist grab, a body grab, a hair grab and a shoulder grab. Beyond this, they learned ways to defend themselves when the attacker approaches from the side or back, not only the front, and were given the opportunity to practice each technique with partners and the instructors.

Hurt taught a section she calls “phthooojitsu,” because when an attacker gets close enough “I’m gonna grab a bite of their cheek,” Hurt said. “That’s why we call it phthooojitsu,” said Wynn as he demonstrated spitting out a bite of someone’s flesh.

Hurt also suggested, if unable to bite an attacker or scratch their nostrils, scratching them in the ears and eye gouging. “Believe it or not you can reach into those sockets and get around to the eyeballs,” said Hurt.

Another technique she emphasized on was breaking fingers; “snap crackle pop, like cereal in the morning” Hurt says. The defense mechanism behind phthooojitsu is to cause the attacker extreme pain that actually makes them want to get rid of you, giving you an opportunity to create distance so that you can escape.

Attendees were also gifted a kubotan keychain, a high impact plastic rod that is slightly thicker than a marker pen. They were then shown which pressure points to apply it to and how to use it to break a grab.

Students who are interested in learning these techniques can be on the lookout for the next seminar that will be offered in the spring. Students may also contact the Vancouver Institute of Self Defense regarding other trainings that are offered in the community at http://www.vancouverjujitsu.org.

To report suspicious activity on campus, or to request an escort to a vehicle, contact Public Safety at 360-546-9001.

Photo credit: Yuliya Nikiforets