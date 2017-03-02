Preparing VanCougs for the future one outfit at a time

Throughout January bins to donate clothes were scattered around Washington State University Vancouver. Students and faculty were encouraged to donate gently used business and formal wear in preparation for the Dress a Coug event that took place in early February. At this event, students and community members had the opportunity to come and create two entire outfits for free that would suit them for interviews or events like the Career and Internship Fair.

The Firstenburg Student Commons was turned into an oversized closet for students and community members on Feb. 6-7. Upon entering, attendees were greeted with a selection of men and women’s clothing arrayed on tables. Shoes and accessories were available in addition to clothing items. Women could find anything from a skirt and blouse to an entire pantsuit. Men could also find a nice business ensemble to fit their professional needs. Brenda Andrade, a senior and volunteer at the Dress a Coug event, discussed the donation process.

“Throughout the month of January, students and faculty were encouraged to donate gently used business wear,” Andrade said. “At the end of the month, we picked up and sorted through the clothing and got it ready for the Dress a Coug event.”

“My favorite part of this event was probably the accessibility it gave to the students and community, it is a great resource for our students here at WSU Vancouver,” Andrade said.

WSU Vancouver hosts the Dress a Coug event annually to prepare students for business encounters and mock interviews. During the spring semester, WSU Vancouver offers several events that help prepare students for careers and internships. Given competition in the local economy, organizers say the professional wear provided by this year’s drive will elevate students’ chances at landing a well-paying job before or after graduation.