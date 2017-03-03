Professional Writers Series gets personal with panel about memoirs

The second workshop in the Professional Writers Series was recently held at Washington State University Vancouver. Local authors Martha Grover and Michael Heald presented the workshop, titled “Getting Personal: Memoirs and Essays.” They discussed the fine art of writing personal material including dealing with family matters, developing a personal writing style and their own struggles within a niche industry.

Evan Torres and Jackie Jones, both seniors at WSU Vancouver, introduced the speakers. They discussed the passion and dedication of writing non-fiction and welcomed the first professional guest, Martha Grover.

Grover received her English degree from the University of Oregon and currently resides in Portland. She publishes the zine “Somnambulist,” a type of self-published magazine. Grover publishes a “per-zine,” which she said offers an insight into her life. When asked about non-fiction writing, she said, “Non-fiction is easier, I already have the story.”

Heald, also a Portland resident, owns Perfect Day Publishing and focuses on publishing authors like Grover. He published her books “One More for the People” and “The End of My Career.” He is also a published author with a book titled “Goodbye to the Nervous Apprehension.” Heald also writes for a magazine called “Runner’s World” in which he focuses on spotlighting Oregon’s inmates who run marathons or Olympic hopefuls. “With fiction, I have to convince myself it’s true. In non-fiction, you know why it’s important,” Heald said.

Later in the evening, Grover read aloud from both of her books. The first excerpt was a humorous recital of minutes of family meetings she was forced to attend. Grover had the audience laughing with her humor and honesty.

Grover’s next selection concerned a failed dating attempt called “The Women’s Studies Major.” The story was about a man who majored in women’s studies that she met on the dating site OkCupid. As the date wore on, he came across as a bit unstable. By the end of the story, the audience knew he was majorly unstable and that the relationship would not last.

Following Grover, Heald read aloud his short story “This is not about Sex.” He also shared that this story had been turned into a movie directed by another Portlander named Casey McFeron. In the movie about his own life, Heald plays an extra while the director plays Heald.

The event wrapped up with a short question and answer session followed by a meet and greet with the authors.

The event was part of the ongoing Professional Writers Series workshops. The next workshop is on February 23 in the multimedia classroom building room 6. David Naimon and Benjamin Parzybok will present “The Art of the Literary Podcast: A Conversation.” For more information about the Professional Writers Series, contact Howard Aaron at 503-816-2742. To learn more about Martha Grover and Michael Heald, visit http://somnambulistzine.com and http://www.perfectdaypublishing.com.