Project Linus provides security blankets for the most vulnerable

Washington State University Vancouver students had the opportunity to spend a Friday last month joining with Missouri-based Project Linus. Project Linus is a national organization that provides blankets to children in hospitals or emergencies for comfort and security.

Volunteers at the Oct. 21 work party had the option of tying blankets or decorating squares of muslin fabric. The 8 inch squares were then sewn together to create a colorful pattern for a quilt. Twenty-two volunteers came to get creative and help make blankets.

Walter Cook is the Project Linus chapter assistant in the Vancouver and Portland metro area. His responsibilities include managing the organization’s website and social media.

According to Cook, Project Linus collects and distributes 250 to 400 blankets per month to children in the Vancouver and Portland metro area. The blankets are made or donated by individuals who leave them at drop off locations. Cook said that there are hundreds of people who are involved in making blankets for children in crisis.

Project Linus provides blankets for children in hospitals for comfort. The blankets are decorated with a label and a ribbon as a present to the child. Often doctors use the blankets to initiate a conversation with a child before an examination.

Cook said that the Oregon State Patrol carries blankets in their cars to provide comfort to children involved in car accidents. “The thought … is that a child who has some sense of comfort has a better chance of survival and ultimately healing,” said Cook.

In addition to hospitals and first responders, Project Linus also provides blankets to social service agencies and hospices. Sometimes, said Cook, children are taken out of their homes in the middle of the night and have nothing. A blanket is a way to help them feel safer.

“When you are making a blanket, you are touching the life of one child,” said Cook. “But just like dropping a pebble into a pond, it’s one child, but rings move out from the pebble that touch the parents, the grandparents, the families and other relatives.”

Project Linus also participates in the Clark and Linn county fairs. Fairgoers have the opportunity to decorate muslin squares that are then sewn on a quilt and displayed at the fair.

According to Cook, Project Linus has about 300 chapters across the United States, with a national headquarters located in Belton, Mo.

This year’s event is the fourth time Project Linus hosted a work party at WSU Vancouver, and was brought to campus by the Human Development Club.

According to club director Kelsey Dunham, the vision of the club is to help people in the community through volunteer work, and it is open to students of all majors.

In the future, the club is planning to provide volunteer opportunities alongside Share, an organization that provides meals and shelters for homeless families. The Human Development Club also plans to conduct volunteer work with Habitat for Humanity in spring.

To find out more about the Human Development Club, contact Kelsey Dunham at kelsey.dunham@wsu.edu. More information on Project Linus can be found at projectlinus.org. For more information about volunteering or donating materials to the local chapter of Project Linus, go to http://newprojectlinusoregon.org. Additionally, finished blankets as well materials can be left at designated Project Linus drop-off sites.