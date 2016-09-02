Red Cross suffers from emergency blood shortage

The Red Cross is a non-profit organization that relies on the donations of the public to provide not just blood, but also shelter, food and both emotional and physical support to victims of disaster. Due to the ever constant unknown, it is imperative that blood reserves stay stocked, just in case the unthinkable occurs.

In the United States, every two seconds someone is in need of blood, according to the Red Cross. The Red Cross strives to have a five-day supply in case of emergencies. However, over this summer they have fallen below their recommended supply.

Blood and platelets are being given to hospitals and patients faster than the donations are being brought in. Most people have blood to spare, and are able to donate. One donation of blood can save up to three lives.

In order to allow people to get the help they need and to ensure that the Red Cross does not run out of blood, the organization is asking for all who are available to consider donating. All blood types are needed. According to the Red Cross, there is no right or wrong type of blood. Donors need not know what type of blood they have before donating.

To help promote blood donations, the Red Cross is offering $5 Amazon gift card codes for all that donate by Aug. 31. Donors also receive free juice and cookies when they donate.

To schedule your donation, please visit redcrossblood.org, use their blood donor app, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS. Also keep an eye out for the blood drive that Washington State University Vancouver will be hosting later this semester. You can help save lives.