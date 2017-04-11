Revisions and changes accompany refocused ‘gender neutral’ campaign

Last week, Holly Varner and several other volunteers smiled at passing students and provided fliers in order to raise awareness about Gender Neutral Bathroom Week at Washington State University Vancouver, which ran from April 3-7. A rainbow-colored toilet, with a call to “flush your stigma,” was set up under a tent next to the volunteers. A man stopped at the tent and Varner asked him whether he had anything he wished to forget by writing it on a piece of paper and “flushing” it in the toilet. “A little cleansing ritual,” said Varner as the man entrusted the undesirable bit of his past to the paper slip and proceeded to dispose of it.

This year, the organizers of GNBW decided to scale back and centralize their efforts in order to make the event more “effective and inclusive for everyone,” said Stefani Mammenga, the president of the Cougar Pride Club. Selected bathrooms were only transitioned to gender neutral when there was a volunteer on duty to make sure that students were able to critically think about the issue, she said.

The decision to reformat the campaign and reduce the number of transitioned bathrooms was a response to the results of the Student Campus Climate Survey. Mammenga said the decision was made with the advice of Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Nancy Youlden who also gave the “full go-ahead” for the initiative.

According to the Climate Survey report released last August, the purpose of the survey is to understand student attitudes regarding campus diversity and to “evaluate the effectiveness of diversity initiatives.”

In addition to responding to the questions posed in the survey, students had the opportunity to leave comments in order to elaborate on their answers. According to the report, 42% of the individuals participating in the survey took advantage of the comment sections. The authors of the report point out that “for the most part, the commenters were a representative sub-sample of students.”

According to the report, “no topic attracted dissatisfaction as much as the campus Gender Neutral Bathroom Week.” Some students expressed support for the initiative, however most students who mentioned the event “were strongly against it.” One of the students said “I felt uncomfortable during gender-neutral week and did not feel comfortable using the restroom on campus that entire week.” Others said that the event was “poorly publicized and explained as well as disruptive.”

Mammenga said the response has a “recency effect” since the survey was administered shortly after last year’s GNBW. She said this year the event organizers are introducing a survey of their own in order to tailor the event to the needs of the campus community.

A student majoring in English who wished to remain anonymous when interviewed for this article in order to avoid “ridicule” and “shaming” by her peers said “I feel uncomfortable walking into a girl’s bathroom and seeing a guy there.” She pointed out that the Gender Neutral Bathroom sign informs students that “the nearest gender segregated bathroom is located upstairs.” The student said there is a lot of criticism on campus directed at people responsible for marginalization, yet, she said, the organizers of the initiative are marginalizing those who are uncomfortable with GNBW by sending them upstairs.

Mammenga said that there is a lot of concern and fear regarding the possibility of sharing the restrooms with someone of the opposite sex. However, she said that statistically speaking, this does not increase the likelihood of being harassed. Mammenga said that if it was to happen, it would still be a crime and the victim still has the right to pursue the prosecution of the attacker. She said it is a valid concern, but it is important to stop the “heavy policing” that is done in segregated bathrooms as long as no one is harassed or assaulted. “How are you going to enforce that?” Mammenga asked, “what are we going to do? Pantie checks?”

Varner, a social sciences major, said her role as a volunteer was to “educate the masses” on the importance of single stall bathrooms. She pointed out that there are only three one stall bathrooms on campus and said that there is a need to have one at least in every campus building that may be constructed in the future. She also clarified that the initiative does not advocate making all restrooms permanently gender-neutral because “we don’t want to make other people feel uncomfortable.” According to Mammenga, permanent gender-neutral bathrooms are “something that is not in the foreseeable future.”

For Mark Campbell, a humanities major, gender segregated bathrooms are “pointless.” “We don’t intentionally segregate our bathrooms in our home,” he said. “By segregating our bathrooms, we give everybody a reason to argue over nothing. I think we have bigger problems.” Campbell said that “it is up to how the current student body feels about it.”

Jenny Kaly studies hospitality business management. She said she is “very supportive” of the LGBTQ community and echoes Campbell’s sentiment. “I don’t see a problem with gender neutral bathrooms at all,” she said, “we are all human and we all deserve to use public bathrooms.”

Susan Lalone, a volunteer of the Washington SAFE Alliance, also served with GNBW volunteers. Lalone referred to Taraji Henson’s character in the film “Hidden Figures” who had to walk half a mile to the nearest black restroom, cutting 40 minutes out of her workday with every trip. “You can’t be expected to concentrate on your work,” Lalone said.

Mechanical engineering major Serge Karnaukh said that one-stall bathrooms may be the best way to solve the debate. However, he said that GNBW and multi-stall gender neutral bathrooms have no place in academics and society. He said that it is an opportunity for more crime and it violates the rights and religious beliefs of other people. Karnaukh said the WSU Vancouver administration needs to ask itself if “they are doing what is best for their students or what they believe is the general idea around America.”

Though Karnaukh expressed concern for the safety of others, he said he is not worried about his own safety if a transgender individual walked into a restroom with him. “I would feel more sorry for them,” he said, “because, honestly, they are more worried about what I am thinking about them than me thinking about what they think about me. They are the ones that are much more sensitive.”

Mammenga said that when it comes to locker rooms, the issue is a little more complex since they provide less privacy compared to multi-stalled bathrooms. She reiterated that a single stall changing room would be the best solution for this scenario.

Gender Neutral Bathroom Week was organized by the Gender Inclusivity committee and sponsored by the Cougar Pride Club and ASWSUV. For more information, contact Stefani Mammenga at stefani.mammenga@wsu.edu.