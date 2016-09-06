Route 19 changes now in effect

Starting this week, the campus bus stop located in front of the classroom building has been moved to 29th Ave., the street located on the far side of the basketball courts. The decision to make this move was made last May after a public meeting.

At the public meeting, many students and faculty of Washington State University Vancouver protested the route change. Eli Campbell, a student at WSU Vancouver, said “there were people at the meeting who still wanted to discuss potential avenues to explore” that would not have moved the campus stop. According to Campbell, the vote was pushed for despite the protest.

In addition to moving the stop, the route will begin servicing the medical clinics on 20th Ave. C-Tran made the change to provide better access for community members that live in the Salmon Creek area and rely on public transportation to the local medical clinics, as well as Vancouver as a whole.

Christine Selk, the communication and public affairs manager of C-Tran, told the VanCougar that C-Tran could not continue directly servicing both WSU Vancouver and 20th Ave. because it “would have increased travel time to campus by roughly 10 minutes in each direction.”

Selk said that those 10 minutes would be an inconvenience and harm ridership. Part of this change will include bringing weekend service to WSU Vancouver. The old route required students to walk from the Legacy stop to get to campus on the weekends.

According to a press release from WSU Vancouver Chancellor Mel Netzhammer, C-Tran plans to increase the frequency of buses on Route 19 to every 30 minutes instead of the current 45 minute interval. Selk said that C-Tran “will definitely be looking at frequency of service on the 19; it is currently under discussion.”

The route change will likely impact students with disabilities, making the quarter mile walk to the quad from the bus stop difficult. C-Tran does have some options available for people with accessibility issues, such as its C-Van service. However, “It is going to be a wet and bone-chilling walk this fall and winter,” Campbell said.

Campbell said that for those who are concerned with the changes or would like to help, “there is a Transportation Committee that you can find more information about in the Student Diversity Center.” For more information about this service change, or to see any of the other routes that have been altered as of this week, visit C-Tran’s website at c-tran.com. Additional information about the C-Van service and how to register can also be found on the C-Tran website.