Smoothies and espresso energize spring involvement fair

Traditionally held at the beginning of every semester, the involvement fair arrived unusually late this year, but not without its menu of new clubs and opportunities for involvement on campus and beyond. Despite having been postponed due to weather, the Feb. 1 involvement fair presented students with an array of on-campus organizations and information about everything from video gaming and prayer circles to political action.

Clubs set up in the Firstenburg Student Commons with eye-catching tables filled with colorful trifold boards, stickers, food and information about their organizations. Clubs like the PSI Society, the Women’s Empowerment Club, the International Student Association, the Human Development Club and the Asian Pacific Islander Club (API), among others, were present.

As students visited the various tables, they were provided with a stamp card. Each organization’s table had stamps to fill the card, and once a student had five stamps, they could get a free smoothie or espresso. Filling out the card also entered students into a raffle to win a Starbucks card, gas card or free movie tickets.

The clubs at the event were enthusiastic about telling about what their organizations have done, what they stand for and what they plan to do in the future. For example, API held a karaoke game night last year where students enjoyed a delicious meal while playing trivia to enter for a chance to win prizes throughout the event.

“We’re about bringing together the Asian & Pacific Islander community on campus and anyone else who loves or wants to know more about our culture,” said Marissa Louie, API’s social media coordinator.

The Office of Student Involvement was also present promoting the extended deadline to apply for the Ambassador program.

“Being an ambassador is probably one of the best ways to get involved on campus,” said ambassador Sterling Fletcher.” “Throughout your training you learn of every aspect of WSU and with that knowledge it’s easy to become more familiar with what goes on on campus.” These are just a few of the many campus clubs and organizations represented at the Involvement Fair. For more information on student organizations, clubs and resources on campus visit CougSync to explore the many clubs WSU Vancouver has to offer.