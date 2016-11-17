Spanish Club hosts annual Dia de los Muertos celebration

With its roots in a traditional Mayan holiday, Dia de los Muertos is a celebration of life. On Nov. 1, members of the Washington State University Vancouver community came together to honor the lives of those they have lost at the Spanish Club’s annual Dia de los Muertos celebration. Though intended to remember lost loved ones, the celebration was marked by a whirlwind of color and dance, and was far from a somber occasion.

The celebration in the Firstenburg Student Commons kicked off with face painting and a coloring contest. Children and adults alike participated in these events. Smiles and laughter filled the room as people enjoyed each other’s company. Event organizers also played a short video to explain the purpose and significance of Dia de los Muertos. Midway through the party, a hula-hoop contest brought excitement to the crowd.

Stevi Warner, president of the Spanish Club, then honored Maria Lee-Lopez, advisor for the club and a professor of Spanish at WSU Vancouver. “Without her, we wouldn’t be here now. She keeps us going, keeps us strong,” Warner said.

Event attendees then were treated to a traditional dance performance conducted by dancers from Ballet Folklorico Olincalli.

The dancers were clad in brightly colored dresses which moved with the beat of the songs. They danced to traditional songs from the Mexican states of Jalisco, Veracruz and Sinaloa. The dances were lively and colorful, with the dresses swirling in a dizzying fashion.

The dancers then took a break so that guest singer Yaravi Ruelas could perform songs in Spanish. She performed popular songs from the Spanish community such as “Los Laureles,” “Los Aires del Mayalo,” “La Tequilera” and “La Basorita.” During the performance Ruelas moved through the crowd, engaging with the audience in an upbeat way.

Ruelas’ performance was followed by more dancing and traditional Mexican catering provided by La Costa. Cheers from the audience greeted both the dances and the arrival of food. “Community, this is what its all about. All of these people came out to help. They made this happen, and that’s beautiful,” said Warner.

To learn more about the Spanish Club and its events, visit the Spanish Club portal on CougSync.