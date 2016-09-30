Special Olympics seeks volunteers for events

The Clark County Special Olympics team is in need of volunteers to help with competitions throughout the year. The team is made up of local members who require extra support in during training and competition.

Derek Fuller, head coach for the spring athletics team, said the organization is in need of approximately 20 to 30 volunteers. “Responsibilities range from being a head coach… to coaches that just help with drills and timing athletes.” There are also openings available for chaperones at fundraising events.

“We are seeking volunteers for Clark County,” said Fuller. “The positions are available year round and travel depends on position and season.”

Each season there are regional and state competitions for the assigned sporting events, such as cycling in spring and football in fall, while world games rotate every two years. “2015 was summer games in LA and the 2017 winter games will be in Austria. National games are on a four-year rotation without a seasonal rotation; 2014 was held in New Jersey and 2018 will be held in Seattle,” Fuller said.

More information on the teams can be located on the Clark County Special Olympics Facebook page. If you would like to view volunteer positions go to the local website at: www.specialolympicswashington.org.