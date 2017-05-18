Spring has sprung!

Washington State University makes many efforts to stay connected with graduates. In the Vancouver area, there are over 1,000 Golden Grads, or alumni that graduated from WSU 50 or more years ago. As a kind gesture, Cougs in the Community, run by WSU Vancouver’s Development & Alumni Relations team, organized volunteers to deliver flowers on the first day of May to these Golden Grads.

The event has been held for the past five years. This year’s event was open to students, alumni, faculty, staff, families, and friends. These volunteers helped by assembling flowers, preparing cards and delivering the small gifts to Golden Grads. The size of the event and its reach is determined every year by the number of volunteers and their availability.

Volunteers provided a specific location to which they wanted to deliver. Golden Grads in that area are then located and assigned to each volunteer. Volunteers have a four to five hour window in which their flowers and addresses may be picked up and delivery is flexible upon the volunteer’s schedule. This year, over 60 Golden Grads received flowers to celebrate May Day.

While some Golden Grads were not home to receive the token of appreciation, others were overjoyed by the gesture and took pictures. Some even went to the extent of welcoming volunteers inside their home. Some of these people “don’t have a lot of interaction with other people so this at times may be the only person that they [will] talk to for the week” said Jennifer Miltenberger, the director of development and alumni relations and an organizer of the event. It not only brings benefits to the recipients of the gifts, but to the volunteers also, providing a wonderful opportunity to build new friendships and network with people in the community, Miltenberger said.

Cougs in the Community facilitates various volunteer events throughout the year. The events range from working at the food bank to working with children to cleaning up parks. To get involved, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CougsInTheCommunity/.