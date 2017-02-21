News

State of the Campus Address reflects on challenges and looks to the future

Chancellor Mel Netzhammer presented the State of the Campus Address on Feb. 1, flanked by several other administrators. A wide variety of topics were covered ranging from the recent winter storms, the effects of national political events and the future of Washington State University Vancouver.

Netzhammer began by discussing the recent winter storms that hit campus. He reviewed the school’s policy on closures in the case of inclement weather, and its impacts to campus life. Netzhammer addressed the fact that WSU Vancouver frequently remains open when other similar schools in the area close.

“If we open, people get really pissed off, and if we close people get really upset and that is … the nature of this kind of call,” Netzhammer said. “You also don’t really want to be dismissive of that either because there’s so much emotion and so much anxiety that is tied up in the weather and people’s feeling of personal safety.”

Netzhammer said that a large amount of the staff on campus rely on hourly wages, so the campus closures directly impact their income. This is just one of the factors he has to take into consideration when deciding to close campus due to weather.

The chancellor then addressed the executive order signed on Jan. 27 by President Donald Trump that attempted to suspend travel to the US from the seven Muslim-majority countries and what it means for WSU Vancouver students. “The executive [order] around immigration … doesn’t deal with the DACA or other laws … that would directly affect our students,” Netzhammer said.

Also covered in the address was the newly accredited Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine.  Out of 60 students who get accepted into the first class, approximately 15 will count WSU Vancouver as their home campus.  They will go back and forth between WSU Vancouver and WSU Spokane throughout their first two years and by their third and fourth years, they will be full time students at WSU Vancouver.

Netzhammer noted that this year has brought “the largest enrollment in the history of our campus.” Netzhammer said that the higher levels of enrollment are “primarily due not to new enrollments, new transfer students or new first year students, but to a larger number of students taking a larger number of courses.” He said that this is partially due to “the work that everyone has been doing around retention.”

