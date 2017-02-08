Stay “fresh:” Leadership conference held at PSU builds better leaders

Students from Washington State University Vancouver and Portland State University recently had the opportunity to learn new skills to better their leadership at the PSU Leadership conference, sponsored in part by the Cougar Leadership Program. A series of panels and keynote speakers shed light on how to turn passions into paychecks.

Frank Cornelius Kitchen has a passion for public speaking and used his own name as a starting point for motivation. As a child, he thought his parents were evil for giving him the initials F.C.K. As he grew older, he learned to have fun with his name and turned it into a successful public speaking business. Now he travels around the world to present speeches and empower people to accomplish their goals. His keynote speech at the leadership conference was full of lighthearted fun highlighting a serious issue: how do you stay motivated in the face of adversity?

“Things don’t happen now, they don’t happen overnight. You have to work for them,” Kitchen said. According to Kitchen, this is a lesson all too many people fail to take to heart and then wonder why their dreams do not pan out.

Kitchen then shared his recipe for how to stay motivated, which he calls living F.R.E.S.H. The acronym stands for focused, resourceful, enthusiastic, strong and honest. One should first focus their goals, as unspecific goals are a killer to productivity. Next, pursuers of F.R.E.S.H. must be resourceful by knowing what they have, what they need and finding out how to get what they lack. According to Kitchen, being enthusiastic seems like a no brainer but often is the point when people give up. Kitchen said to stay enthusiastic about the end goal because getting there is often tedious. Stay mentally strong. “Where your mind goes, your body will follow,” Kitchen said. Lastly, to be F.R.E.S.H. one must be honest with him or herself and with others by acknowledging faults and not blaming others.

After the keynote speech, participants headed off to workshops that covered a diverse range of topics including self-care, turning passion into a career and planning inclusive college events. After the first session, lunch was served and a networking lesson presented that focused on communications as a relationship-building tool. Other workshops covered personal branding, prioritizing commitments, personal values and successfully living your dreams. The networking lesson was put to the test at the end of the day with a game of networking bingo. “Success is the reality of living your dreams, passion or purpose,” Kitchen said.

