Student Leadership Recognition Program to honor student contributions

Auz Burger is the Team Editor and Social Media Manager for the VanCougar. She's a senior majoring in English Literature and minoring in women's studies, history, and communication; she's also getting the professional writing certificate. Her two favorite authors are Charlaine Harris and Gail Carriger, and she cannot choose a favorite book. The book that has had a huge impact on her life is "Alice's Adventure's in Wonderland," and its sequel "Through the Looking Glass and What Alice Found There;" she collects copies of those books and various film adaptations. Auz still has and treasures the first copy she was ever given, which her grandmother gave her when she was four. If she could meet anyone from history she'd meet Charlotte Bronte or Jane Austen, because they inspired her to write when she was younger. Auz's favorite color is lime green, the same shade as GIR in the TV show Invader Zim; her favorite movie is the Rocky Horror Picture Show. She collects bats, which are one of her two favorite animals, the other being dogs; her two dogs, Gaz and Jarlaxle, always make her laugh. She loves everything about the written word, reading, writing, and editing. Auz is a Ravenclaw on Team Instinct. In her spare time she plays Dungeons & Dragons, video games, or tabletop games.