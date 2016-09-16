Students and clubs meet at the Involvement Fair

The two day Involvement Fair gave Washington State University Vancouver students the opportunity to learn about ways to get involved on campus. Held in the Firstenburg Student Commons, a diverse array of campus clubs and organizations gathered to show students what they are all about.

Various clubs like Cougar Pride Club, Gardening Club, Black People United and Society for Experimental Archaeology (SEArch) were present at the event.

SEArch is a new club put together by student Kat Reese where “Experimental Archaeology seeks to develop and test hypothesis based in the archaeological record.” This club offers a way to discover ancient technologies and experience archaeology in context while designing exploratory experiments.

Jasmine Rucker, president of Black People United (BPU), represented BPU. BPU is a club that builds community through meetings and gatherings, initiates discussions on community issues and supports and empowers black students, staff and faculty members. “Everyone is welcome to our club, whether you’re an ally, African or African American,” Rucker said.

The Veterans Center also had representatives at the event; the center provides resources for Washington State University Vancouver Students who are veterans or dependents of veterans.

These are just three of the many campus clubs and organizations represented at the Involvement Fair. For more information on student organizations, clubs and resources on campus visit cougsync.com