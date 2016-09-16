Events / Student Life

Students and clubs meet at the Involvement Fair

The two day Involvement Fair gave Washington State University Vancouver students the opportunity to learn about ways to get involved on campus. Held in the Firstenburg Student Commons, a diverse array of campus clubs and organizations gathered to show students what they are all about.

Various clubs like Cougar Pride Club, Gardening Club, Black People United and Society for Experimental Archaeology (SEArch) were present at the event.

SEArch is a new club put together by student Kat Reese where “Experimental Archaeology seeks to develop and test hypothesis based in the archaeological record.” This club offers a way to discover ancient technologies and experience archaeology in context while designing exploratory experiments.

Kat Reese at the SEArch table. Photo credit: Quetzali Ramirez

Jasmine Rucker, president of Black People United (BPU), represented BPU. BPU is a club that builds community through meetings and gatherings, initiates discussions on community issues and supports and empowers black students, staff and faculty members. “Everyone is welcome to our club, whether you’re an ally, African or African American,” Rucker said.

The Veterans Center also had representatives at the event; the center provides resources for Washington State University Vancouver Students who are veterans or dependents of veterans.

These are just three of the many campus clubs and organizations represented at the Involvement Fair. For more information on student organizations, clubs and resources on campus visit cougsync.com

Photo credit: Auz Burger

Photo credit: Auz Burger

Photo credit: Auz Burger

Photo credit: Auz Burger

Linnea Englund at the KOUG Radio table. Photo credit: Auz Burger

Jasmine Rucker at the BPU table. Photo credit: Quetzali Ramirez

Author: Quetzali Ramirez is the Adventure Reporter for the VanCougar. She’s a sophomore majoring in Psychology and minoring in English. When she isn’t on recreation trips, Quetzali spends her time working at the Fitness Center and sometimes can be found volunteering at events for the Diversity Center. Her favorite color is blue, and her favorite films are The Little Mermaid & 10 Things I Hate About You. Her favorite bands include Catfish and the Bottlemen and the Strokes. She could live off of Thai food forever, and her favorite animal is a moose- though she isn’t sure of why. The animal that best describes her is a butterfly, and she collects different versions of Wuthering Heights by Emily Bronte. Quetzali’s hobbies include rock climbing, adventuring, and photography. She would love to go back to the 50s/60s because of the music during that time, and would give anything to hear Frank Sinatra live. Her parents are her heroes, and if she was a superhero she would be Super Q, Queen of the Semi Co;on! Genuine kind hearted people always make her smile, and she is a Ravenclaw.

