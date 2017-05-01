Students present innovative findings of their work

From baby-eating fish mothers and fibrous microbiota to migraines and marijuana, the annual Research Showcase did not disappoint. On April 13, Washington State University Vancouver hosted the event that welcomed undergraduate and graduate students to display and present studies they conducted and discuss the implications of their findings. Following poster and podium presentations, an award ceremony took place to recognize the achievements of individuals involved.

WSU Vancouver is the only Carnegie Tier 1 research institution in the Portland metro area, and the Research Showcase displayed the various research efforts put forth by students from a variety of different fields. Psychology, nursing, history, electrical and mechanical engineering and biology were just some of the majors represented at the event. The Research Showcase gave students an opportunity to present their work to community members, field professionals, fellow students and faculty. The research presented was often weeks, months and in some cases years in the making. For many presenters, the work they completed was merely scratching the surface of their subjects of study.

Madaline Goldmann is a graduate student studying nursing who has worked in Seattle conducting research with the Somali Health Board. She studied the need to tailor health education to specific health risks in communities. “With over 40,000 Somali refugees in South Seattle area alone,” Goldmann said, “ideally, I would like to continue helping with research and assessment on how we culturally tailor education towards type two diabetes for demographics like these.”

Dozens of poster boards and presenters filled the Firstenburg Student Commons, providing a buffet of food for thought for viewers. As attendees sampled platters of knowledge with interest, presenters responded to quench the thirst of inquirers. Innovations and revelations across the board caught the attention of many and drew crowds towards the 70 presenters.

Innovation was seen at the event. Carlene Goodbody has worked to improve the capabilities of consumer electronics. “Current designs of patch antennas can only send or receive signals non-simultaneously,” Goodbody said. “We have created one that can do both.” By redesigning former models and increasing their frequency range, Goodbody helped develop technology that has the potential to impact a variety of different consumer-based electronics.

While the poster presentations were going on, a round of podium presentations occurred. Following all of the student-led research presentations, an award ceremony celebrated the works of all of those who participated. First place winners even recieved a small financial award. Participants were divided into four categories: Undergraduate and Graduate Poster and Undergraduate and Graduate Podium. Undergraduate poster winners included Katherine Kofoed, Andrea Lee, Vince Chavez and Imee Williams. For graduate posters, the winners were Sofia D’Ambrosio, Alexandria Camino and Sean Nolan. Winners of the undergraduate podium contest included Andrew Jamison, Daniel Hughes, Samantha Edgerton and Robby Boney. Graduate level podium winners were Phillip Uribe, Brian Dincau and Jocelyn Glessing.

“Our research has established a suitable model for people affected by CAPD, or Central Auditory Processing Disorder,” said Chavez, as he commented on how his research was significant to its field.

To learn more about the Research Showcase, visit vancouver.wsu.edu/showcase.