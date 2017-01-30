Students share troubles that came with recent weather

Inconsistency is the word that comes to mind when it came to classes over the last couple of weeks on campus. Due not only to weather but also last minute messaging from Washington State University Vancouver, many students were forced to stay home even when campus was open. In other cases, students made it to campus only to discover that professors commuting from outlying areas had canceled classes.

The record snowfall that impacted the local region in mid-January caused numerous school and work closures. WSU Vancouver was officially closed for three days.

“I was so surprised how hard the snow system hit our area. I’m glad WSU Vancouver made the right calls as to when they closed the campus,” said Noelle Derrey, a freshman. “When campus was open, I had teachers who decided to cancel anyway, so that was a little confusing.”

Sophomore Chloe Smith described roadways choked with ice and snow, and how the university’s reluctance to announce closures until the early morning hours affected her daily schedule. “Roads were chaotic for about six days straight for me,” Smith said. “I feel like when WSU Vancouver has to cancel school they have to take in a wide range of areas as to where students travel from, since we are a commuter campus.”

Junior Sterling Fletcher had an evening class scheduled the night the snow began falling. While the class ended early, Fletcher returned to campus to help students push their cars out of the snowed-in parking lots, as well as giving them advice for driving safely in the snow. “I was fortunate enough to have family in Utah who taught me a few years back,” Sterling said, “and was more than willing to share this knowledge along with a push to my fellow Cougs and community members who were just trying to get home.”

A spokesperson for the university declined to comment for this story, pointing instead to inclement weather policies and numerous alerts posted online.

As stated on WSU Vancouver’s website, students are responsible for safely getting to campus. If students perceive risks in trying to get to class or are not comfortable with driving conditions, they are encouraged to stay home. Campus-wide closures are rare, but when they happen, students are informed through multiple platforms, including the university website and emergency notifications sent directly by phone or email. Instructors may also cancel on an individual basis if they cannot make it to campus.

Falling temperatures can impact a student’s life tremendously. But by taking the right precautions, the WSU Vancouver community can stay safe and make it to class.