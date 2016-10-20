Surf’s up, VanCougs

On a cloudy Saturday morning, students met up at Washington State University Vancouver’s recreation annex ready to head out to catch some waves surfing on the Washington Coast.

The two-hour drive to the Long Beach Peninsula went by quickly as I found myself dozing off to reenergize for the long day to come. We arrived at the Ilwaco Harbor and followed signs to a hidden business called Skookum Surf Co. where we would get our gear and prepare to catch some waves.

At the shop, we collected various items needed for surfing, including wetsuits. Getting the tight fitting wetsuits on was an adventure of its own. Everyone struggled as we all jumped, hopped and wiggled trying to pull on the thick protective layer of neoprene that would protect our bodies from the Pacific’s cold swells. Finally suited up, we looked like a group of super surfing heroes ready to take on the waves.

We piled back into the vehicles and headed down to the beach to learn how to surf. Trees blanketed in fog lined a small cove that would provide our first experience taking on the waves. Upon arrival, our guides spent time going over safety precautions and the basics of appropriately balancing our weight on our boards. No one in the group had any prior experience with surfing and we were all anxious to jump into the water and give it a go, but our guides made sure we were not unsafe or unprepared because of our excitement.

Once we were ready, slowly but surely we made our way into the cold Pacific. With the wind working against our boards and us, it was difficult to not be pushed over by its force. Bracing myself for the cold splash of water I readied my board and jumped in. Instead of being shocked by the cold water, I was instead shocked that the thick layer of wetsuit prevented some the icy ocean’s chill from reaching me. If the power nap in the car did not wake me up, the force of the waves certainly did. I was wide awake and ready to conquer the roaring water.

At first many of us failed at maintaining our balance long enough to steady ourselves on our boards and tumbled into the Pacific’s icy embrace. It took me awhile to adjust to having a floating object strapped to my ankle. When the board was swept from under my feet, I was dragged with it into the water and back to shore. After multiple attempts I coordinated and timed the waves at the right moment to ride with it and not against it. I learned that instead of rushing through the movements you needed to go with the motions, slow and controlled.

Keeping my body low and balanced, before I knew it I was riding the waves to shore. It felt as if I was one with the wave, weightless and floating on the water as it rolled back to shore; for a moment I did not even realize it was happening. Unfortunately the feeling did not last very long, as the realization that I was actually surfing sunk in, and the surge of excitement threw me back into the water.

As I looked around me I saw how much everyone had improved and really began to look like they were one with the tide. Being so focused on catching the right wave, we somehow lost track of the time and as the tide grew stronger so did the rain. Not realizing we had been out there for several hours, many of us grew tired but were determined to catch one more good wave.

Fighting against the current, we made our way further out into the endless ocean in search of the perfect wave. As a big one made it closer, I got ready to roll in. The white foam crashed into me as we met with perfect timing. However, I had not noticed one of the other surfers directly in front of me. I called out to them as I rapidly approached, bracing myself for a gnarly collision. For a brief moment I nervously shut my eyes and flinched preparing for the crash. To my surprise I managed to fly right over his board while still on the wave making it safely to shore.

As we struggled out of our wetsuits and changed into dry clothes, we huddled by a small fire to keep us warm before heading out for a well-deserved meal back at the Salt Hotel and Pub located above Skookum Surf Co., overlooking the scenic Port of Ilwaco. The drive home felt like an eternity due to the amount of energy I had spent mastering the waves in the pouring rain, but surfing the Washington coast was an experience like no other.

To join future adventures with the Recreation Center stop by the Recreation Annex on campus to pick up a schedule or find it on CougSync under the events calendar.